Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Theo stirs the pot at Billy’s funeral, and Sam turns detective on Megan

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, emotions run high as Billy’s funeral brings heartbreak, hidden romances are exposed, and more than a few residents of the Street face shocking surprises.

Theo’s guilt spirals, Todd struggles under pressure, and Sam Blakeman may have just made a dangerous enemy. Here’s the full rundown of what’s coming up.

1. Sam’s suspicions rise in Coronation Street spoilers

Sam’s detective instincts kick in when Leanne shows Megan a mystery tracksuit top found in the flat. Megan insists it belongs to Daniel, but Sam isn’t convinced.

Later, he corners Will on the Street and cheekily asks if anything is going on between Lee and Megan. Will laughs it off – but Sam then spots the same tracksuit top tucked in Will’s sports bag. Busted?

At the Rovers, Will panics, warning Megan that Sam is onto them. Megan isn’t impressed, and spotting Sam doing homework in Speed Daal, she immediately clocks him.

Later, Leanne invites Sam for tea, but Megan is already planted at the table. Sam may have been playing detective – but he’s just made a powerful enemy.

2. Jodie flirts with danger

Abi drops by No.8 with a warning for Jodie: Carl Webster is trouble, pure and simple. Shona backs her up, revealing Carl’s past infidelity. But Jodie’s resolve crumbles when Carl struts into the café, turning on the charm.

Smiles, flirting Jodie is clearly intrigued. Red flags are everywhere, but will she ignore them all?

3. Theo points the finger at Debbie

Debbie tracks Todd down in Victoria Garden, offering £3k for Billy’s funeral – a kind gesture at the worst possible time. Seeing Todd in pieces, Theo lashes out at Debbie, blaming her for everything.

Carl rushes in to defend Debbie, turning the garden into yet another Weatherfield battlefield.

4. Billy’s funeral

As Billy’s funeral looms, Theo is drowning in guilt. A heart-to-heart with the Bishop urges him to stop blaming himself and talk to God instead – but Theo finds that easier said than done.

Left alone at the undertakers, he confesses everything to Billy’s coffin, apologising for leaving him to die. A sudden door slam makes him freeze – has someone overheard?

On the funeral day, Theo spirals further. When Todd is asked to deliver the eulogy, he’s overwhelmed. Theo “helps” by shifting the blame onto Todd.

Later, at the Rovers, Todd wrestles with whether to speak out, while Bernie drowns her grief in wine upstairs. Even funerals in Weatherfield are far from peaceful.

5. Theo takes control of Todd’s finances

Todd’s secrets come out when Theo opens his post and finds a final demand from a credit card company. Todd insists it’s under control, but Theo isn’t convinced.

He urges Todd to take drastic action, leading him to cut up his bank cards and switch to cash only. Will Theo’s tough-love approach help, or just push Todd further away?

6. Kevin’s behaviour worries Abi

Kevin’s troubles become impossible to ignore when he overhears Tyrone and Abi discussing chaos at the garage. Later, Abi finds Kevin asleep in a customer’s car and heads to Street Cars flat to confide in Debbie Webster.

Kevin is clearly struggling, and Abi fears his behaviour may spiral even further if no one intervenes.

7. Ryan faces robbers in Coronation Street spoilers

Ryan’s shift at the Chariot Square Hotel descends into nightmare territory when two masked robbers storm reception, claw hammer in hand.

As Ryan freezes, Carl arrives. Perfect timing, or terrible luck? Will Carl save the day, or is Ryan about to become the next victim of Weatherfield chaos?

8. Bernie hits the town and trouble

Bernie Winter storms out for a ‘girls’ night’ with Gemma, Sally, Glenda, and Christina, ignoring Dev’s warnings about booze. Shots flow, but she sneaks into Chariot Square bar for more, meeting Mal.

They confide in each other about troubled relationships until Ryan cuts them off, and Mal invites Bernie to his room.

Back home, Dev panics as Bernie goes missing. When she finally returns, she freezes at Mal’s sudden appearance.

9. Roy’s disastrous date in Coronation Street spoilers

Summer’s day starts with relief when Kit returns her stolen rucksack with Paul’s ashes intact – but the shock sends her spiralling. Left in charge of the shop, she helps herself to the alcohol. Roy arrives for his first date with Alice, only to find Summer drunk behind the counter.

Then, Mal shows up, introducing himself as Alice’s husband, leaving Roy completely floored. To top it off, Nina later tells Roy there’s no electricity in the flat. One small problem too many on the cobbles.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

