Forget the drama, Rachel Duffy’s cherry earrings have Traitors fans obsessed and they only cost a tenner!

The Traitors star Rachel Duffy isn’t just making headlines for her scheming on the hit BBC show, she’s also serving serious jewellery envy with her stunning earring collection at Ardross Castle.

As Rachel marches towards Friday’s finale (January 23) as one of the series favourites, fans are glued to her every move. From who she’ll throw under the bus next to which breakfast-time look she’ll serve, it seems nothing escapes the eagle eyes of fans of The Traitors… including those gorgeous cherry drop earrings.

Rachel on The Traitors wearing her cherry earrings (Credit: BBC)

Rachel’s earrings become a social media obsession

Aside from her masterful gameplay, viewers can’t get enough of Rachel’s signature earring style.

“Rachel has a very interesting and distinctive style of earrings. I do wonder if she makes them herself or knows someone who does! I will be pondering this when watching The Traitors every night now until she goes. If she goes!” one fan tweeted.

Another added: “Forever jealous of Rachel’s earrings!” A third chimed in: “What I want to know is where she buys her jewellery. They are amazing!”

Where to get Rachel’s cherry earrings

Good news for fans: those striking cherry drop earrings are the Love Potion Cherry On Top earrings by Oriflame, priced at £9.99. The design features a golden stem with a glossy cherry dangling from it – cute enough to steal the show in their own right.

Oriflame even highlighted Rachel wearing them, commenting: “Rachel was sporting our very own Ori Cherry On Top Earrings throughout most of the episode! While she may be a tricky character, she clearly has great taste in earrings!!”

The gorgeous Cherry On Top earrings by Oriflame (Credit: Oriflame)

They’re currently sold out, but fans don’t need to despair. A very similar pair is available on Etsy, sold by Pomela UK, for £14.95.

Whether you’re plotting your next Traitors strategy or just want to channel Rachel’s style, these cherry earrings are the perfect way to steal a little of her spotlight.

The Traitors is on BBC One Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8pm.

