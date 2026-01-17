Traitors star Jade Scott’s mum pictured as viewers in tears over her tragic death alongside half-sister, 7

The Traitors star Jade Scott bravely opened up about the tragic loss of her mum and half-sister during last night’s episode of the show (Friday, January 16).

Fans flooded social media with support for the star after her brave admission.

Jade opened up (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors star Jade on tragic loss as a teen

During last night’s episode, the remaining contestants sat down for dinner together to discuss what they would do if they won the show.

In a moment of vulnerability, Jade revealed that she would buy herself a house.

Opening up to her fellow players, Jade revealed that her mum and sister died back in 2018.

“My parents got divorced when I was seven,” she said.

“My mum moved back to Hong Kong, and she had a kid and then….”

‘They were both found dead’

Growing emotional, Jade then said: “In 2018, they were both found dead.”

The PHD student, 25, bravely continued.

“I’ve had to really rebuild myself from that point onwards,” she confessed.

Continuing, Jade said: “I was always very close with her, so it was a shock to the system. Our parents form a big core of our identity.”

Fans flooded the star with support (Credit: BBC)

‘I was always very close to her’

Jade’s heartbreaking confession left her co-stars and viewers in tears.

“Jade is such a force of nature and a beautifully strong person. If any of the Faithful win I hope it’s her,” one viewer tweeted.

“She was only 25 when this was filmed, so only 17/18 when that happened too. How horrible,” another wrote.

“Jade’s story is genuinely heartbreaking,” a third said.

Jade’s late mum pictured

Jade shared a heartbreaking tribute to her mum on Instagram back in 2020.

The picture, which showed Jade as a young girl holding her mum’s hand, was captioned: “‘If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my Mother’s arms and tell her they’re from me.’ Happy Mother’s Day. I Miss You.”

Fans took to the comment section after she opened up last night.

“You are so brave with what has happened, I’m sure wherever they may be now, they will be SO proud of you, from experience I know there is good day qne also tough days, hang in there, you got this,” one said.

“I just want to say you are so incredibly brave for how you shared your story on The Traitors episode today. I’m really sorry about your mum and sibling, but they must be super proud of you! You’re an authentic, genuine and kind soul. Sharing lots of love,” another wrote.

The Traitors continues on Wednesday, January 21 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

