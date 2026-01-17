The Traitors fans have seemingly worked out Stephen and Rachel’s cunning plan involving a twist introduced last night (Friday, January 16).

A player will receive a special power for the next roundtable, but its up to the Traitors to decide who gets it.

Who will Rachel and Stephen give the twist to? (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors introduce game-changing twist

In a series full of twists and game-changing rules, The Traitors introduced yet another one last night.

Towards the end of last night’s episode, during the contestants’ dinner party, Claudia Winkleman revealed that one of them would receive a game-changing advantage.

The show host revealed that one player will receive a ceremonial dagger ahead of the next round table.

“Whoever has this gets a double vote at the next round table,” she said.

“The only catch is, it’s up to the traitors who has it.”

The episode ended on Traitors Stephen and Rachel deciding who gets the dagger, but we don’t find out who they choose until next week! Argh!

Fans think Roxy should get the dagger (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors fans reveal who should get the dagger

Fans of the show have shared their opinions on the twist, with many arguing that it should be gifted to Roxy. Why? Because she will use it to banish yet another Faithful.

“I think give the dagger to Roxy because she’s wrong every time,” one fan tweeted.

“Give that dagger to Roxy. She’s no danger. She will stab herself with it,” another said.

“#TheTraitors give Roxy the dagger she’s totally blind to the Traitors so they’re safe with her. She’s the Traitors’ best asset and is doing their job among the faithful without the Traitors opening their mouths. Also the Faithfuls are ripping themselves apart,” a third wrote.

“Give the dagger to Roxy. She’ll vote out a faithful and then get voted out for doing that. That’s what I’d do,” another wrote.

Jade opened up (Credit: BBC)

Fans in tears

Last night also left fans in tears when Jade opened up about a tragic loss she’d suffered.

Speaking to her fellow players, she said: “My parents got divorced when I was seven.

“My mum moved back to Hong Kong, and she had a kid and then…,” she continued.

Growing emotional, she said: “In 2018, they were both found dead.

“I’ve had to really rebuild myself from that point onwards.”

Speaking to the camera after, she said: “I was always very close with her, so it was a shock to the system. Our parents form a big core of our identity.”

“Jade’s story is genuinely heartbreaking,” one fan tweeted. “She was only 25 when this was filmed, so only 17/18 when that happened too. How horrible,” another said.

“Jade is such a force of nature and a beautifully strong person. If any of the Faithful win I hope it’s her,” a third wrote.

The Traitors continues on Wednesday, January 21 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

