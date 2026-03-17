Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Theo prepares to marry Todd

Fans of Coronation Street are in for another rollercoaster as George makes a daring move to help Todd escape before Theo pushes ahead with a wedding shocker.

Meanwhile, Bernie faces an impossible choice as she’s torn between protecting her son or her husband.

Here’s your full breakdown of what’s happening in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

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1. Mal crashes back into Coronation Street

Dev and Bernie return from their holiday hoping for some peace, but their hopes are dashed when Mal turns up uninvited and cheerfully announces he plans to stick around for the foreseeable future.

Later, Mal drops a bombshell at the police station, telling Lisa he’s had a sudden flashback and now remembers his attacker. Lisa immediately contacts Kit, asking him to come in as Mal claims he can finally name names. The news leaves Kit and Bernie exchanging anxious looks.

2. Bernie faces a gut-wrenching dilemma

Dev is grilled about the attack on Mal, leaving Bernie on edge. She confides in Gemma that it was actually Kit who struck Mal and fears she may have to report her own son to clear her husband’s name.

Kit later reassures her there’s no evidence linking Dev to the attack, insisting both are safe. But just when she thinks things might settle, Mal drops a shocking proposition that leaves Bernie stunned.

3. Bernie makes a risky move in Coronation Street spoilers

At Chariot Square, Ryan watches nervously as Bernie approaches a bedroom door. Mal invites her in, patting the bed for her to sit beside him. As she struggles to hide her disgust, viewers are left wondering if Bernie will go along with Mal’s indecent suggestion.

4. Theo sabotages Todd’s big day

Theo quietly interferes with Todd’s marathon prep, then meets Sarah, James, Gemma, and Chesney at the tram stop, pretending he knocked on Todd’s door but got no answer. In reality, Todd wakes groggy, having slept through the entire marathon.

Later, Theo returns proudly sporting his medal while a mortified Todd hides from his friends. Eventually, Theo coaxingly brings Todd back in, giving him a hug as Todd berates himself for letting everyone down. The question is, will Todd be drawn back under Theo’s spell once more?

5. Theo works to win Todd back

George cautiously warns Todd that Theo may not be the best influence, but Todd takes offence. During lunch, Theo reassures George and Christina that he’s changed and that Todd’s happiness comes first.

George smiles along, but once Theo leaves, he admits to Christina that it’s all a front and that keeping Theo on side is crucial. Meanwhile, Theo shares his next steps with Gary.

6. Theo’s wedding surprise

Dressed to the nines, Theo blindfolds Todd and leads him to the register office, where Gary and Maria are waiting. Holding out two wedding rings, he reveals they never called off their wedding — it can still go ahead. How will Todd react to this stunning twist?

7. George rushes to Todd’s rescue in Coronation Street spoilers

Todd wakes with a pounding headache from the previous day’s chaos. As Theo heads out for a run, George offers him a cuppa. When Theo returns, he assumes Todd is in the bathroom and hurls abuse through the door. But Todd emerges with teabags, and George steps out of the bathroom, leaving Theo quietly horrified. How will George handle the situation?

8. The Driscolls dig in

Ben calls the family together over Megan’s baby and her refusal to take a DNA test. Tempers flare when Will jumps to Megan’s defence and Maggie loses her cool.

Ben later convinces a reluctant Will to attend counselling, hoping he’ll finally open up. Forensics on Will and Megan’s phones show nothing illegal, frustrating Ben and Eva further.

Daniel urges Sam to report everything to the police, but Hope warns Sam that Daniel and Megan could be working together, advising him to stay quiet. Meanwhile, Ben admits to Steve and Tim that trusting Megan was a mistake. Sam decides to bin his phone after suspecting Daniel was tracking him, opting for caution.

9. Connie gets a new babysitter in Coronation Street spoilers

Betsy and Dylan step in to babysit so Carla and Lisa can head off to work. With little Connie fast asleep, the pair cuddle together on the sofa. Later, Jodie Ramsey arrives to take over, reassuring Carla she’s fully qualified.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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