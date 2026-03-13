Coronation Street horror as Theo ruins George’s reputation, but Todd faces a dark threat next week

In Coronation Street tonight (March 13), villain Theo successfully destroyed George Shuttleworth’s reputation – but upcoming spoilers suggest his focus will soon shift back to tormenting Todd Grimshaw.

The storyline has been difficult for viewers to watch, with Theo’s abuse towards Todd escalating over recent months. Fans already know how dangerous Theo can be after he played a role in the crash that led to the death of Billy Mayhew. And despite Todd and Theo splitting up, it’s clear the ordeal is far from over.

After their breakup, Theo decided to lash out at the people around Todd – starting with George.

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Everyone turned against George (Credit: ITV)

George’s reputation was ruined in Coronation Street

The chain of events began in Thursday’s episode (March 12), when Theo discovered that James Bailey had stayed overnight at Todd’s flat.

Although Summer Spellman insisted nothing had happened between James and Todd, George pointed out that even if it had, Todd was single and free to do what he wanted.

Theo clearly didn’t like hearing that.

Later, when he spotted Adam Barlow speaking with Annie – the woman accusing George of fraud – Theo seized the opportunity to speak to her privately. During the conversation, he deliberately fuelled the allegations and painted George as dishonest.

In tonight’s episode (March 13), the fallout quickly became clear.

Todd spent the morning fielding calls from clients, desperately trying to reassure them that the allegations against George weren’t true. However, the damage had already been done, with online posts and news reports spreading the claims.

When Maggie Driscoll saw the story – complete with a photo of George in the pub – she was furious. Worried about the business’s reputation, she demanded George stay away from the premises.

Despite George protesting his innocence, it was clear his reputation had taken a huge hit.

Later, Theo tracked Todd down at Speed Daal using a location tracker. Pretending to be sympathetic, he spoke to Todd about everything that had happened – before suddenly turning cruel. He began showing Todd photos of men from the dating site he uses, leaving Todd visibly uncomfortable.

Todd is in danger (Credit ITV)

Theo spikes Todd’s drink next week in Coronation Street

Next week’s spoilers confirm Theo’s attention soon turns fully back to Todd.

Sarah Platt tries to cheer Todd up by taking him out for lunch, but his mood plummets when he spots Theo nearby with another man.

Later, Glenda Shuttleworth encourages Todd to start dating again. Todd tells Theo they should both move on with their lives – prompting Theo to flirt with Sean Tully just to provoke a reaction.

When Todd mentions that Glenda has arranged a date for him, Theo becomes visibly rattled.

Todd heads off to meet his date, while Theo attends Gary Windass’s birthday celebrations. During the evening, Theo tells Todd he’s thinking about taking a job in Belfast – news that clearly upsets Todd.

But Theo seems pleased by the reaction.

In a sinister twist, he then takes the opportunity to secretly spike Todd’s drink.

What happens next remains to be seen. But with Theo once again targeting Todd, viewers are bracing themselves for more shocking scenes ahead.

Read more: 4 things you must know before Megan Walsh’s grooming secret comes out next week

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