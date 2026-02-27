Coronation Street follow-up: As Kit’s revealed as Mal’s attacker, here’s whether Jacob Roberts is leaving the soap

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, February 27), viewers finally saw DC Kit Green unmasked as the man who attacked Mal Roper – a twist that could put his whole life on the cobbles at risk.

Right now, there’s only one person carrying that explosive secret. Kit’s partner Sarah Platt knows exactly what he did. But with the walls already starting to close in, it feels like only a matter of time before the truth spreads and the consequences follow.

Sarah found out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Kit confessed everything to Sarah

Kit Green’s guilt reached boiling point tonight, and when it did, Sarah got the full, unfiltered confession.

While Bernie Winter spent the night in a police cell after being arrested at Roy’s Rolls on suspicion of attacking Mal, the real culprit was still walking free – and flashing his police badge. CCTV footage later confirmed Bernie had been drinking in the café, clearing her name and securing her release. That only piled more pressure onto Kit.

All day long, Kit loudly defended his mum’s innocence, even as it became obvious his head wasn’t fully on the job. When he finally got home, it didn’t take much to push him over the edge. As soon as Sarah suggested Bernie might have been responsible for Mal’s hospitalisation, Kit snapped – and the truth came pouring out. Bernie didn’t touch Mal. Kit did.

He admitted confronting Mal, grabbing him, shoving him and warning him to stay away from Bernie. It was a split-second, protective reaction that spiralled into something far more serious than he ever expected, with Mal suffering a heart attack in the aftermath.

Sarah quickly pointed out that Kit’s actions may have made Bernie’s situation much worse, prompting him to head towards the police station ready to confess. But with Bernie already cleared, Kit’s secret stayed buried – at least for now.

That said, with Lisa Swain determined to ‘catch the bad guy,’ it’s hard to believe Kit can stay in the clear forever.

Is he leaving the cobbles? (Credit: ITV)

Here’s whether Jacob Roberts could leave Coronation Street as Kit

DS Swain is desperate to get off desk duty and is fully focused on uncovering who attacked Mal. Even so, Kit might feel quietly confident given her less-than-perfect track record when it comes to catching the real culprit.

For now, Kit is getting away with it right under her nose – and if she ever does uncover the truth, some might argue she owes him one for saving Carla’s life in the past.

Still, the danger is very real. If Kit is exposed, prison is a genuine possibility, especially if Mal fails to recover.

Despite all that, there have been no reports or official confirmation that Jacob Roberts is leaving his role anytime soon. For now, at least, it looks like fans can breathe a cautious sigh of relief.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

