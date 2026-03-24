Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Theo plans to flee Weatherfield with Todd

George finds himself at the centre of a tense court showdown next week in Coronation Street spoilers, with friends rallying behind him for support.

But while he battles the legal system, Todd is plotting his getaway – and there’s a twist involving Theo that could turn everything upside down.

Here’s the lowdown on all the drama heading our way in Coronation Street spoilers.

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1. Gary steps in

Christina and Summer reveal George’s worries about Theo to Glenda and Sarah, leaving the pair unsettled that Todd may have been suffering in silence.

Todd overhears the chat at work and immediately jumps to Theo’s defence, leaving George stunned.

Later, Sarah flags concerns to Gary, who’s skeptical at first – but once she lists the warning signs, it clicks. As Todd prepares to slip out, Gary arrives with backup. Theo hurls abuse at the door… but quickly changes his tune when he sees Todd isn’t alone.

At the yard, Gary wastes no time sacking Theo and warning him to watch himself, while George quietly gives Todd an ‘escape bag’ packed for a quick getaway. Will Todd finally make a move?

2. Todd stays loyal to Theo

Up in the flat, Theo discovers Todd’s escape bag, triggering panic. Todd spins a tale, claiming it’s a gift from George linked to their Belfast plans – but can he convince Theo?

Not satisfied, Theo heads straight to the Bistro to confront George. Meanwhile, Sarah and Summer are left alarmed when they learn Todd plans to leave for Belfast with Theo, desperate to make him reconsider.

3. George heads to court in Coronation Street spoilers

George spots Adam and Alya leaving the pub with Damien Ripley, who’s set to testify against him. Pleading for them to drop the case proves futile.

Todd swallows his pride and apologises after their Bistro fallout, with George reminding him he’ll always care. Later, the courtroom buzzes with tension as George waits for the verdict, supported by Christina and Glenda.

Afterward, Todd tracks him down at the pub but dodges questions about his sudden Belfast plans.

4. Jodie targets Bethany

Bethany shares a photo of a guy she’s met online with Jodie, hinting at a first date – but things quickly go awry when Ethan stands her up and even blames her. Jodie plays the supportive friend, but Bethany quietly questions her, checking details of her past childminding.

Putting on a brave face at the Kabin, Bethany suggests another drink with Jodie, unaware she could be stepping into danger.

5. Jodie wins Bethany round in Coronation Street spoilers

Bethany meets Jodie for a drink, only for a tipsy Daniel to take a jab at her past. Quick to defend Bethany, Jodie’s support doesn’t go unnoticed, with Bethany beginning to warm to her.

6. Lou steps in at a cost

In prison, Debbie becomes disoriented and accuses an officer of stealing her journal, threatening her appeal. Lou causes a distraction by starting a fight with another inmate.

Later, Kevin and Jack visit with news from Adam, but Debbie struggles with simple tasks, leaving Jack to help. Lou gifts her a handmade lucky clover, hoping it brings her luck at the hearing – and Debbie is visibly touched.

7. Will teeters on confession in Coronation Street spoilers

Ollie urges Will to put himself first instead of protecting Megan, but will he come clean to his brother? Sally shares her sympathy with Ben over Tim’s grooming, prompting Tim to reconsider the past and plan to reach out to Trisha.

Meanwhile, Ben presses Will to face the damage Megan’s caused – will he finally tell the truth?

8. Maggie confronts Megan

Unaware that Will has already visited Megan, Ben and Eva hope he stays away. Maggie confronts Megan with a stern warning, only for the situation to escalate when Megan reports her to the police.

Meanwhile, Daniel confides in Ken, believing Megan used him as a cover to pursue Will.

Later, Maggie corners Will, insisting he loves Megan and that the baby is his. Eva and Ben intervene, with Ben lashing out at Maggie, leaving his suspicions deeper than ever.

9. Mal’s waiting in the wings

Mal arrives at No.7 and blindsides Dev with a shocking revelation before warning Bernie that he’ll swoop in once Dev moves on.

Dev tries to distract himself with dinner plans with Bernie, delighted by the outing – but Mal lurks in the shadows, keeping a close watch on both.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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