Coronation Street ITVX early drop reveals Todd and Theo reunion as storyline takes another dark turn

Coronation Street fans saw emotions run high in Monday’s early ITVX episode (March 23) as Todd found himself drawn back into Theo’s orbit – with dramatic consequences.

After missing his much-anticipated marathon, Todd turned to a familiar face for comfort, unaware that Theo was actually behind his disastrous no-show. By the end of the episode, the former couple had not only shared a bed again but also edged towards rekindling their relationship, pushing their troubling storyline even further.

Todd overslept (Credit: ITV)

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Todd devastated after marathon mishap

There was immediate concern on the cobbles when Todd failed to appear on the morning of his big race. While Theo initially suggested Todd had headed off early to get prepared, it soon became clear that he’d overslept and missed the marathon altogether.

Stepping in, Theo stopped James from checking on Todd and decided to handle things himself. Back at the flat, Todd was riddled with guilt, convinced he’d simply slept through his alarms. What he didn’t realise, however, was that Theo had deliberately spiked his drink the night before and switched off his alarms.

Playing on Todd’s disappointment, Theo suggested that missing the race might be a ‘sign’ he wasn’t ready for it anyway. Vulnerable and upset, Todd leaned on his ex for support.

Later, at the Rovers, Theo presented Todd with a medal despite him not running. Friends rallied around, reassuring Todd that Billy would still be proud and reminding him that the money he’d raised would go to charity regardless.

Todd and Theo reunited (Credit: ITV)

Todd and Theo’s reunion takes a turn in Coronation Street

Things took an awkward twist when Summer dropped by the flat to check on Todd, only to find him and Theo half-dressed after spending the afternoon together.

By the close of the episode, after Summer had made a swift exit, Theo appeared unfazed. He told Todd that being caught wasn’t a bad thing, as it made it clear they were ‘back together.’

Todd, however, seemed uncertain, struggling to process Theo’s bold claim. Despite not openly agreeing to rekindle their relationship, he admitted he loved Theo and sealed the moment with a kiss.

Can Todd break free from Theo’s grip, or will he continue to be pulled back in time and time again?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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