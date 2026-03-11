Coronation Street follow-up: As Theo spies on Todd, 3 theories on how the abuse storyline will end

Coronation Street viewers were left uneasy in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, March 11) as Theo Silverton was seen secretly watching Todd Grimshaw from his van.

The tense moment comes after the pair recently split following an uncomfortable exchange on Theo’s birthday. Despite the breakup, Theo insisted he still wants them to remain in each other’s lives.

But with his behaviour becoming more unsettling, fans are now wondering exactly how this troubling storyline will eventually play out.

Theo spied on Todd (Credit: ITV)

Theo spied on Todd in Coronation Street

The episode opened with Todd attempting to clear his head, starting the day with meditation before heading out for a run. However, the peaceful moment quickly turned awkward when he unexpectedly ran into Gary, Maria and Theo.

Later, at work, George and Christina rallied around Todd as he struggled with the fallout from the split. Todd was also seen calling the bank in an attempt to regain control of his own bank card.

Over at the pub, Todd’s loved ones did their best to lift his spirits. But the mood shifted when Theo appeared and asked to speak to him privately. In the beer garden, Theo insisted they needed to stay friends, telling Todd that the bond they shared was too strong for them to simply become strangers again.

However, Todd was left feeling as though he might never truly escape Theo’s hold. After having too much to drink, he was eventually walked home by his good mate James, completely unaware that his abusive ex was watching him from a distance.

Even more troubling, Theo was also still tracking Todd’s movements using a mobile tracking app.

How will it end? (Credit: ITV)

3 theories on how Todd and Theo’s abuse storyline will end

With viewers increasingly eager to see the storyline reach a resolution, several theories have begun circulating among fans about how things could ultimately end for Todd and Theo.

ITV has yet to confirm when the plot will conclude, but speculation is already building about what might happen next.

1. Prison

One outcome many viewers are hoping for is that Theo Silverton ends up facing justice and being sent to prison for his treatment of Todd.

If that route were taken, it could mean a court case playing out on screen, with Todd sharing details about the abuse he endured. Such a development would likely keep the storyline running for some time yet. The big question is whether Theo will ultimately be held accountable.

Taking to X, one fan wrote: “I don’t want Theo to be the one killed off in Corrie’s big bump off the villain storyline. I want that [bleep] to rot a LONG time in prison.”

2. Death of Todd

Another, far darker possibility fans have discussed is that Todd Grimshaw could lose his life before he ever truly escapes Theo.

Todd already feels he hasn’t fully broken free despite the breakup. Could things escalate even further? And might Theo lash out again, this time going to a far more extreme and deadly level?

One fan on social media predicted: “Theo’s going to kill Todd isn’t he?”

Another replied: “I thought that, like Chantelle in EastEnders.”

When will it be over? (Credit: ITV)

3. Death of Theo in flashforward

A third theory suggests Theo himself could meet a grim end as the storyline reaches its climax.

While many fans would rather see justice served through the law, some believe the villain could instead be killed off.

As viewers will know, Theo is one of five potential murder victims featured in the flashforward scenes set for April 23. The big mystery remains whether he will actually be the one who dies, and if so, who might be responsible.

One fan wrote: “I need Theo to die a slow and painful death like the one he let Billy go through, or go to prison – lock him up and throw away the key.”

Another added: “Theo’s gotta die. That’s the only suitable conclusion for this story.”

With plenty of people likely to want revenge once the truth comes out, could someone could really go that far?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

