Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Sarah turns to Danielle to fight against Theo

There’s plenty of drama brewing on the cobbles in Coronation Street spoilers for next week, as secrets explode, loyalties are tested and one huge family revelation threatens to change everything. From Debbie’s disappearance to Maggie’s shocking confession, it’s a week packed with twists you won’t want to miss.

Here’s a full look at what’s coming up in Weatherfield…

1. Debbie goes missing in Coronation Street spoilers

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There’s initial relief in the Rovers when Kevin proudly announces that Debbie has won her appeal. But celebrations are short-lived when Ronnie arrives with alarming news – Debbie has disappeared.

Carl eventually finds her sitting on the swings and is clearly relieved to see she’s free. However, things quickly take a turn when it emerges he’s asked Debbie for £10k to settle a debt with Fiona – and she’s agreed, as long as he pays her back.

Ronnie is left reeling and decides to step in, calling Fiona himself… but what exactly will he find out?

2. Debbie’s return to work is chaos

Abi begins to cast doubt in Summer’s mind, suggesting Debbie may not have been driving the night of the crash.

At the Chariot Square, Debbie throws herself back into work as Tracy and Mary meet a bride and her mum to discuss wedding flowers. But her awkward comments fail to impress, with Ryan watching the situation unfold nervously.

The tension ramps up when Summer arrives and directly asks Debbie if Carl was behind the wheel when Billy died. Flustered, Debbie tries to make a quick exit by grabbing hot plates from Ryan – but ends up burning her hands and dropping them.

3. Ronnie plays nice with Carl in Coronation Street spoilers

Debbie receives the results of her latest scan, but the news is not what she had hoped for.

Meanwhile, Ronnie is furious when he sees Carl flirting with Jodie in the café and confronts him. Later, he appears to smooth things over, turning up at the hotel to apologise and suggest they move on – though his intentions remain unclear.

Debbie later mentions taking up dance lessons, prompting Carl to spin her into a spontaneous waltz during lunch, much to Ronnie’s unease.

Carl then stirs the pot further by telling Summer that if she really wants answers about Billy’s death, she should stop blaming him and start looking closer to home.

4. Maggie shares a family secret

Tempers flare in the Rovers as both Ben and Will clash with Maggie. When Ben suddenly feels dizzy, Maggie panics and wants to call for help – but Ben refuses, demanding answers about his father.

With nowhere left to turn, Maggie finally reveals the truth – Alan wasn’t Ben’s biological dad. She admits to a past one-night stand but refuses to reveal who his real father is.

However, when Steve casually mentions leaving Ollie and Amy together at No.1, Maggie’s stunned reaction doesn’t go unnoticed. Could this point to Jim being Ben’s real dad?

Struggling to come to terms with everything, Ben later reflects on a childhood photo with Alan, as Eva reminds him how much he was loved.

But when Maggie returns, Ben makes it clear he wants nothing more to do with her – leaving her heartbroken.

5. Jodie and David get up to no good in Coronation Street spoilers

David enjoys a rare day off and plans a movie marathon, while Jodie cheekily calls in sick to join him.

At No.8, David reveals he’s swapped their battered wheelie bin with Lisa’s new one, leaving Jodie in fits of laughter. As they joke around, David realises he may have finally met his match.

6. Sam can’t catch a break

Tensions rise in the Kabin as Leanne and Toyah clash over what’s best for Sam and his counselling.

Later, Will finds Sam in the bistro and offers an apology. Sam accepts, but it’s clear the damage hasn’t been repaired.

Still unsettled, Sam later confides in Hope that he’s been reading about grooming cases and fears Will could be targeting him. When Will appears, Hope wastes no time making pointed remarks, leaving Sam anxious about what might happen next.

7. Sam’s nerves are fraying

In Victoria Garden, Sam confronts Will, warning him that intimidation won’t work. Will denies everything in front of Liam and later insists to Eva and Maggie that Sam’s accusations are untrue.

Eva storms into the bistro and challenges Nick, Toyah and Leanne over Sam supposedly making false claims.

Sam’s anxiety worsens when he thinks he spots Will with Megan at the precinct, prompting him to rush back to tell his family. But when Will insists he hasn’t left the pub all morning, Sam is left upset and doubting himself.

Back at the salon flat, he curls up on the sofa, overwhelmed.

Even small moments shake him. When Nick suggests Will and Sam share a pizza, Sam tries to go along with it but is clearly uneasy. Later, leaving the shop, he thinks he hears Will calling him a loser – leaving him questioning everything.

8. Tim gets cold feet

Sally tries to get Tim to open up about Tricia, but he avoids the conversation and heads outside.

Later, Sally keeps watch in the Freshco car park as a nervous Tim goes in to find Tricia. But over a drink with Steve, Tim admits that even if he does track her down, he has no idea what he’ll say.

9. Carla and Lisa celebrate in Coronation Street spoilers

Lisa reveals her divorce has finally been finalised, and Carla quickly takes her to the café to celebrate – leaving Jodie in charge with Connie.

10. Theo tightens his hold on Todd

Sarah waits until Theo has gone before urging Todd to let her in. He reluctantly covers the doorbell camera and allows her inside, but their conversation is cut short when Theo returns unexpectedly.

Worried, Sarah later confides in Christina and Summer, while Gary tells Theo to collect his things and makes it clear he’s not welcome.

Taking matters further, Sarah meets Danielle at the bistro to ask if Theo has ever been violent. Todd is shocked to see them together, and Theo is furious.

Back at home, Theo pulls Todd close and reveals his contract has come through – and they’re moving to Belfast on Monday. Todd hides his true feelings behind a forced smile.

11. Bernie is blissfully unaware

Jodie tells Gemma she’s been leaving negative reviews on Mal’s website as revenge for Bernie.

When Roy mentions Mal plans to move back to Inverness, Gemma explains to Bernie that it’s all thanks to Jodie’s actions – insisting it’s something she should be pleased about.

From shocking secrets to rising tensions, Coronation Street is lining up another unmissable episode. With relationships pushed to the brink and big decisions looming, the fallout is only just beginning.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

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