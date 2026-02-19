Coronation Street spoilers for Fri, Feb 20: Sam wants proof, and Lauren flirts with her man

Things take a tense turn on the cobbles in Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, February 19, with Megan making her position crystal clear to Sam Blakeman – and Hope proving she hasn’t forgotten how to hold a grudge.

Sam continues to snoop (Credit: ITV)

1. Megan threatens Sam

Sam’s big detective moment falls flat when Nick finally returns his phone – stone dead and no use to anyone. But while the battery’s drained, the atmosphere certainly isn’t.

Eva ropes Toyah, Leanne and Megan into a girls’ night out, hoping for laughs and escapism. But after a few drinks, Leanne can’t resist poking fun at Megan, cheekily suggesting she and Daniel have been enjoying some secret romance in the salon flat. Toyah and Eva are intrigued, but Megan’s forced smile hints she’s far from amused.

Later, Megan pulls Sam aside at the bar and delivers a cold, calculated warning. If he tries to say anything, she tells him, no one will take him seriously. She even digs the knife in further, suggesting he’s not as clever as he likes to think.

Sam doesn’t stay shaken for long though. Once his phone is finally charged, he wastes no time checking the hidden camera footage. What he sees leaves him stunned. Has Megan finally slipped up, or is the truth still just out of reach?

2. Carl visits Debbie in Coronation Street spoilers

Debbie’s prison visit takes an emotional turn when Carl Webster appears. She pours her heart out, promising that once she’s free, she’ll fix everything between them. Her words are sincere, full of hope – but Carl’s reaction is hard to read. Whether forgiveness is on the cards or something else entirely remains to be seen.

Maggie orders Lauren to get back to work (Credit: ITV)

3. Maggie and Lauren clash

Back at the Rovers, Steve and Ben enjoy a relaxed game of darts while Lauren turns up the charm with Ollie. Maggie spots what’s going on straight away and isn’t impressed, snapping at Lauren to focus on her job instead of flirting with her grandson.

4. Hope plots her revenge in Coronation Street spoilers

At the Kabin, Jodie quietly stirs trouble by telling Hope that Brian and Rita were unkind about Lily. Hope initially leaps to their defence, but Jodie slyly suggests they may not be as supportive behind closed doors as Hope believes.

Later, Hope overhears Brian and Rita discussing her troubled past. Whatever their intentions, Hope feels hurt and betrayed – and revenge is already forming in her mind. When Hope feels crossed, things rarely end well.

5. Mal tries to get close to Bernie

Mal makes his move by inviting Bernie upstairs for some one-on-one time in the flat. Whether Bernie is tempted or wary of his intentions is anyone’s guess – but the invite definitely raises eyebrows.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.