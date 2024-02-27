Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Roy comes under suspicion over Lauren’s disappearance

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Bobby become convinced something is odd about Roy’s behaviour. But does Roy know more about missing Lauren than he’s letting on?

Also, Adam betrays Harvey and finds himself, Sarah and Bethany in danger. Can Damon save the day?

Elsewhere, Fiz is back and wants a promotion and Mason sets Dylan up to take the fall. Will Dylan finally see sense about his so-called ‘mate’?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Roy under suspicion

With Lauren gone, Evelyn has to let the flat go. Roy finds out she’s going to be charged for the state Lauren has left it in, so takes responsibility for cleaning it.

Bobby arrives at the flat and is very suspicious to see Roy going through Lauren’s things and scrubbing the place clean. Bobby then fills Max in on everything, but does Roy really know more than he’s letting on?

2. Adam’s life in danger

Adam tells Sarah he doesn’t want a divorce; he still loves her and wants them to try again. Shocked Sarah runs away, unsure what to say and Bethany sees her mum upset so heads over to find out what’s going on.

Just then a car accelerates towards them – Adam has gone back on his deal with Harvey and Harvey is now out for revenge. Will anyone get hurt?

3. Damon tries to protect Sarah

With Adam in hospital, Sarah is terrified for hers and Bethany’s safety. Damon reassures her.

He tells her he’s spoken to Harvey and he’s agreed to back off. Promising Sarah and Bethany have nothing to fear, Sarah seems relieved.

However, is Damon being completely honest? Just what did he have to do to get Harvey to stay away?

4. Fiz returns

Tyrone and Fiz are due home and Evelyn and Cassie realise the house is going to be overcrowded. They both insist the other one should move out.

Ty and Fiz arrive back to find them rowing. Fiz then tells Tyrone there isn’t enough room for them all at No.9 and he’s going to have to choose between his nan and his mum. What will Ty do?

5. Fiz tries to impress

When she returns to the factory, Fiz tries to impress Carla with some ideas she picked up in Norfolk. However, Carla doesn’t give her a promotion, leaving her downhearted.

6. Maria hits out

Maria and Gary take Liam for a milkshake in the cafe. However, when Mason walks in, Maria loses her temper and flies at her son’s bully.

Gary has to hold Maria back as Mason leaves. Later, Mrs Crawshaw says they’re gathering evidence to expel Mason, but when Liam won’t report him, will they have enough?

7. Dylan is the fall guy

After Liam reports that Mason threatened him with a knife, the police are looking for it. Dylan is waiting to meet Mason when Craig approaches and asks to check his bag. The knife is in there and Dylan realises Mason has set him up.

Dylan is questioned at the station and Dee-Dee tells him he needs to stand up to Mason now. She insists Dylan tell the police everything he knows, but will he?

When Dylan finds out Liam was contemplating suicide, he feels truly awful. He meets with Mason who thanks him for taking the blame over the knife.

But Dylan finally stands up to him as he looks at him with hatred. He tells Mason he told the police about the hit and run too. Has Dylan put himself in danger?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

