Coronation Street spoilers: Adam teams up with Harvey to bring Damon down

Family fun!

The Platts aren’t overly happy with Sarah’s choice of new boyfriend. When the loved-up couple spend the night together, Sarah invites Damon to join the family for a drink later.

Damon agrees, but he’s adamant he needs to visit Harvey in prison first. He heads off to see his half-brother, but as he leaves the flat, Adam’s watching full of rage.

At the prison, Damon’s also furious. He tells Harvey that if he pulls any more stunts, he’s dead meat!

Scary stuff!

But Harvey’s not one to roll over, and he’s got some choice words of his own. He makes a threat concerning Sarah that makes Damon lose his temper!

The guards drag him away, while Dee-Dee Bailey watches from the other side of the room – will she tell Sarah?

Everything falls apart

Later, Damon joins the Platts for a drink. But it’s far from the happy gathering he and Sarah had hoped for as Audrey, Gail and Nick make their disapproval very clear!

When Adam arrives and clocks them, he’s fuming. He storms over and tells Sarah he knows all about Damon’s prison visit and he doesn’t want him anywhere near Harry.

But Sarah’s not having that – she reminds Adam that Harry isn’t his son. Ouch!

Harsh words

With Sarah’s words ringing in his ears, Adam calls the prison and arranges to see Harvey.

He tells him he’s looked over his files and he’s got a watertight case for an appeal.

But Harvey’s no fool. He warns Adam that if he lets him down, the hitman who’s going to ‘take care’ of Damon will sort him out too.

Will Adam regret making this deal?

Dodgy dealings

Later in the week, with Adam struggling to hide his hatred and contempt for Damon, he meets with one of Harvey’s sidekicks.

Adam hands over a wad of cash and tells the thug to scare Damon off. But as he walks away, Adam suffers another panic attack.

Has he bitten off more than he can chew?

