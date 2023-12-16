Coronation Street spoilers: Damon’s back – and he kidnaps Adam

Latest Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year have revealed that Damon Hay is set to return to Weatherfield. And, with vengeance on his mind, he wastes little time in kidnapping a terrified Adam.

Adam crossed Damon after learning that the gangster had an affair with his wife, Sarah. Enacting his revenge, Adam told Damon’s criminal associates that Damon was a rat.

Damon then disappeared. However, now he’s back, and looking for revenge. Can Adam survive his encounter with vengeful Damon?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

Sarah and Adam eye up a reconciliation (Credit: ITV)

Adam and Sarah hit it off

As the story begins, Adam drops Harry off at Sarah’s. Seeing that she’s all dressed up, he assumes that she’s got a date – and pretends that he has one too.

Later, in the Bistro, the pair admit that neither of them have a date. When Adam offers to buy her a glass of champagne, Sarah is more than happy to accept.

Is a reconciliation on the cards?

Things are going well for Sarah and Adam… but for how long? (Credit: ITV)

Damon returns to Weatherfield with vengeance on his mind

Following a panic attack, Adam assures Sarah that he’s feeling better – and the pair arrange to meet for a drink later.

As Sarah googles panic attacks, she assures him that they’re going to tackle his anxiety together. But, outside, as they part ways, Damon watches from across the street.

What does he have planned for Sarah and Adam?

Damon plots his revenge (Credit: ITV)

Damon kidnaps Adam

As Adam heads towards his office, a man follows him in a van. Before long, terrified Adam is trussed up in the back of the van.

What does Damon have planned next – and will Adam be able to escape?

