Damon Hay’s permanent future on Coronation Street is up in the air, Ciaran Griffiths explains

Damon Hay is coming back to Coronation Street in the New Year with his heart set on getting back with Sarah whilst also getting revenge on Adam.

As Damon tries to change his ways, Adam will instead take his place as the bad guy as he tries to get rid of Damon once again.

Now, actor Ciaran Griffiths has shared his thoughts on whether Damon could be a permanent addition to Weatherfield this time around.

Damon’s coming back (Credit: ITV)

Ciaran Griffiths to return as Damon Hay in Coronation Street

As soon as the New Year gets underway, Damon Hay rocks up on the cobbles ready to cause chaos for Sarah and Adam.

As Damon’s feelings for Sarah become clear once more, Adam is desperate for Damon to leave the Street again.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod addressed Adam’s plans for Damon, revealing: “His plans to rid himself of Damon will see him pay a little visit to Damon’s half-brother Harvey because he’s no fan of Damon’s either, and they might form this unholy alliance.”

He then added: “Damon’s calming down and Adam’s going in the other direction.”

But, will Adam succeed in getting Damon away from the Street for a second time?

How long will Damon stay for? (Credit: ITV)

Ciaran Griffiths hints at obstacles to permanent Damon return

With Adam eager to get his revenge on Damon, Ciaran Griffiths has now hinted that there might be certain things stopping Damon from settling down in Weatherfield.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media on whether Damon will stay for good, the soap star said: “It’s what he wants but it depends what pressures he’s under or what he has to do to get by. He might want to settle down on the street, but it’s whether he’ll be allowed to settle down on the street with his brother looming over him and Adam on his back. I don’t think it’s ever going to be plain sailing for Damon. There’s always going to be someone who’s out to get him, whether it be Harvey or Adam.”

But, can Damon win the fight against Adam and Harvey and build a life for himself in Weatherfield?

