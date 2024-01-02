Coronation Street: Damon is dating Bethany, fans predict

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, January 1), saw Damon and his heavies kidnap Adam in a bid to get revenge in him.

Whilst having the initial intention of killing Adam, Damon then had a change of heart and let him go.

Now, Corrie fans think that Damon is dating another returning character – Bethany Platt.

Damon wanted to kill Adam (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Damon had Adam kidnapped

Last night on the cobbles, Adam walked down the Street and was kidnapped by some thugs.

He then started to have a panic attack in the back of the van as he was blindfolded.

Damon then got his mates to take him out of the van before he approached Adam and pointed a gun to his head.

Adam then told his kidnapper to tell his son Harry that he loved him and to tell Sarah that he was sorry.

This made Damon have a change of heart and decide to let him go instead of killing him.

Later on, Adam suspected that Damon was the person behind the kidnapping and accused him.

Is Damon now dating Sarah’s daughter? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Damon romance twist

With Damon making a mysterious phone call to someone last night, fans of the soap now think that Damon was speaking to Bethany and is dating Sarah’s daughter.

One Coronation Street fan simply suggested: “Bethany and Damon maybe?”

Another person commented: “Mark my words Bethany and Damon are dating and she’s pregnant with Damon’s baby.”

A third viewer asked: “What’s the betting Damon tries to get it on with Bethany to get back at Sarah??”

Could Damon be plotting his revenge? (Credit: ITV)

Is Damon dating Sarah’s daughter?

With Damon having returned to Weatherfield, he might want revenge not only on Adam but also on Sarah for the way things ended.

But, could he be plotting revenge on his ex lover? And, could he be dating Bethany in order to get back at her mum?

