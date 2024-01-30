Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as drunk Simon crashes a car with Sam inside

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Simon is spiralling out of control. He drunkenly drives Sam to a chess competition and ends up crashing the car. Will they be okay?

Elsewhere, Adam is furious over Sarah and Damon’s plans and goes full steam ahead with his own plot to get rid of Damon.

Also, Daniel discovers what Bethany is hiding – how will he react?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Simon crashes when drunk

Simon arrives for work very hungover. Nick points out he’s actually still drunk and sends him home. Instead Simon heads to the Rovers and orders another pint.

When he’s still hungover the next day, Leanne covers for him with Nick, but is concerned by how much Simon is drinking. But when Bobby throws a party, Simon heads over and gets wasted again.

Despite waking with a banging headache the next day, Simon starts swigging vodka again almost immediately. When Nick asks Simon to drive Sam to his chess tournament, Simon agrees, even though he’s over the limit and soon loses control of the car.

He crashes into a road sign and panics. He orders Sam out of the car and tells him to run.

Simon later confesses to Leanne he pranged her car and she insists they report it to the police. Simon’s forced to confess he was over the drink drive limit. Will horrified Leanne do anything to help him? Or is he descending into alcoholism like his father, Peter?

2. Damon moves in

It’s Sarah’s birthday and Adam is hurt when he spots her and Damon moving his things into the flat. He is determined to get rid of Damon and consults Joel and Dee-Dee about how to get his mystery client off a firearms charge.

Adam later tells Sarah he wants the flat sold as part of the divorce as he doesn’t want Damon living in what used to be his home. But he’s blindsided when Sarah says that’s fine as she and Damon are buying a house with a garden anyway.

3. Adam plays dirty

Adam tells Harvey the only way to get him off for Natasha’s death is if the murder is pinned on someone else. Harvey tells him a man called John Perry is willing to confess to the killing.

Adam then tracks down John Perry to Weatherfield General where he is horrified to learn John is a cancer patient. Can he really go through with this just to get rid of Damon?

4. Steve catches Tracy and Tommy?

With Steve due home tomorrow, Tracy calls Tommy to the flower shop with his invoice as a rouse to spend time together. But she soon turns the sign to ‘closed’ and pulls him in for a kiss.

But suddenly Steve is knocking on the door. He’s returned home early and set up a French buffet for her to put the spark back into their marriage.

He shouts that he knows she’s in there and Tracy comes to the door to unlock it. Steve’s stunned to see Tommy behind her, but will he figure out what’s been going on?

More Coronation Street spoilers

5. Bethany exposed

Bethany asks Daniel for info about Daisy and Justin, before he refuses to talk about it. She then pumps Lauren for information and Lauren’s only too happy to gossip away. She has no idea Bethany is sneakily recording their conversation.

The next day Daniel answers Bethany’s phone to a call from Chit-Chat Magazine. Bethany is forced to admit she has submitted an article about him, Daisy and Ryan. Daniel’s stunned, but will he forgive her?

6. Joel sent into a spin

Dee-Dee is snowed under with work so Joel offers to meet a new client for her and take notes. they meet in the bistro, but they’re soon interrupted by the arrival of a woman called Emily. She’s clearly angry and it sends Joel into a panic. Who is Emily and why has she had such an affect on Joel?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.