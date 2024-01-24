Coronation Street spoilers: Simon spirals out of control ahead of his exit

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Simon struggles finding a sense of direction without his dad, Peter, around in Weatherfield.

Getting at job at the Bistro, Simon’s tempted when Bobby suggests that he hosts a lock-in.

But, how will all of this lead up to Simon’s eventual exit from the soap in Coronation Street spoilers?

Simon misses his dad (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Simon’s lost without Peter

Next week, Simon wakes up with a hangover. He soon realises that he’s created quite the mess after spilling his beer over Nick’s paperwork.

Nick tries to find his papers, prompting Simon to lie that he hasn’t seen them. He then offers to print them out again for him.

Handing the freshly printed papers over to Nick, Nick’s pleased and asks Leanne to speak to Carla about giving Simon his job back.

Leanne has a chat with Carla and admits that Simon needs something to occupy himself with after Peter’s exit. But, will Carla give Simon his job at the factory back?

Simon gets a job at the Bistro (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Simon gets a new job

Despite Leanne’s talk with her, Carla decides to keep Bobby on at Underworld instead of Simon.

Leanne’s not impressed and offers to speak to Carla again but Simon doesn’t seem bothered.

Feeling sorry for Simon and wanting to help him get back on track, Leanne gives Simon a job at the Bistro instead, going against Nick’s back.

Simon starts working at the restaurant but contemplates causing trouble straight away as he spirals.

Bobby gives him the idea of hosting a lock-in at the restaurant. With Bobby planting the seed in his head, Simon thinks about doing just that. But, will he lose yet another job? And, how will all of this lead up to his upcoming exit as Alex Bain bows out of the role?

