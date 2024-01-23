Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany continues to hide the truth behind her return from Daniel

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Bethany is keeping a secret about why she really returned to Weatherfield from Daniel.

As she lies to Daniel about working to a tight deadline, it’s revealed that she is actually struggling with her finances.

But, will Daniel figure out the true reason for Bethany’s comeback in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bethany makes excuses (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany lies to Daniel

Bethany came back to the cobbles just before the New Year started. However, she failed to disclose the real reason as to why she wanted to come back.

Next week, Daniel sees Bethany at Roy’s writing an article. He asks her what the article is about but Bethany fails to tell him.

Afterwards, Bethany gives her publisher a ring but is devastated when they explain that the article isn’t the right fit for them.

Later on in the week, Daniel then tells Bethany that it’s her turn to buy the dinner. However, Bethany gets out of it by pretending that she’s working to a deadline. But, what is Bethany hiding?

Bethany is desperate for a job (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany looks for work

After making excuses to Daniel, Bethany looks at her bank balance and panics when she views her overdraft.

Hiding her money troubles from Sarah, Bethany puts a plan in place to get back on track.

Deciding to arrange a meeting with Suki from the Gazette, Bethany asks her if any jobs are going.

Suki explains that the Gazette don’t have any opportunities for her at the moment, disappointing Bethany.

Trying to help, Suki then suggests that Bethany asks Chit-Chat Magazine. She might have more look with them as they might be looking for someone to work for them.

But, will Bethany secure herself a new job? And, will this solve all of her financial troubles?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Can Bethany get back on track? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!