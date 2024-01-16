Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Bernie’s trip for Paul backfires

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Paul agrees to go away with Bernie and Gemma – with disastrous consequences. But will his end-of-life plan come out during the trip?

Meanwhile, Bernie’s meddling doesn’t end there when she takes it upon herself to report Moses. But what has he done?

Also, Michael’s life is on the line after a fire breaks out. Will anyone save him in time?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Paul’s secret revealed?

Bernie gets Paul and Gemma to agree to a night away in a rundown motor home. They’re reluctant, but she is thrilled they’re all heading off together.

But Bernie gets lost and stops the motorhome in a field. She admits she doesn’t know the way to the campsite and when she tries to start the engine again they’re stuck in the mud!

Meanwhile, back at home, Billy is worried when he can’t get hold of Paul. Then he spots the tablets are missing. Billy thinks Paul is going to end his own life and frantically tries to call him again. But there is no signal in the field.

When Paul’s phone beeps into life, Gemma hears Billy begging Paul not to take the drugs. Will Bernie and Gemma realise what he’s planning?

2. Bernie wades in

Moses is running late and bumps into Todd on his way to Paul’s flat. Meanwhile, Bernie is annoyed to find Billy has put his back out due to helping Paul get out of the bath after Moses hasn’t showed up. As a stressed Moses tells Todd he’s overworked, Todd offers him a comforting hug.

But Bernie sees them and gets the wrong end of the stick about where Moses has been. She reports him to his bosses and Moses is suspended. How will Paul react to Bernie’s interference this time?

3. Michael dead?

Dee-Dee wants Ed to move back home, but when she talks to Michael he’s not interested. They are then interrupted by the arrival of two bailiffs, which makes Michael even more determined Ed isn’t welcome back.

With things spiralling further out of control for Ed, he is left homeless. But when Michael finds out how bad it is, he goes to see his dad and is horrified to see smoke coming from the builder’s yard.

Michael races in to find his dad, but there’s no sign of Ed. As Michael turns to leave the fire has spread and the exit is blocked with flames. Will anyone rescue Michael in time?

4. Simon pushes his luck

Bobby is winding Simon up at the factory, but Carla soon orders them back to work. Simon later tells Bobby he threw a sickie after an all-day bender and he’s got the hangover from hell.

When Kirk sprains his ankle, it puts an Underworld delivery in jeopardy as Kirk can’t drive. Carla tells Simon to drive the van and make the delivery instead. But Simon refuses – how much longer will Carla put up with Simon’s behaviour? Will Carla stop giving him special treatment?

5. Tracy’s famous decorator

After Steve’s disastrous birthday present to her, Tracy says she wants their bedroom decorated as her gift – and hires Tommy Orpington to do it. Steve returns home and is stunned to see his footballing hero in the living room.

Tracy warns him not to distract Tommy as he’s here to do the decorating. But can Steve keep a lid on his inner fanboy?!

6. Joseph forgives Chesney

Chesney apologises to Gemma again, but she insists Joseph should be his priority. Chesney visits Joseph and promises to always believe him in future. Father and son share an emotional hug as they agree to move on.

7. Liam lashes out

Liam is determined to stand up for himself. Despite Mason’s threats he’s a dead man, Liam insists he’ll turn up to their meeting.

When Liam arrives he overhears Dylan calling him a loser to Mason and his mates. Liam is goaded by Mason and rams Dylan up against a wall. But Mrs Crawshaw appears and witnesses the incident.

Maria later has to take Liam to the police station after Sean reports him. She promises Liam everything will be okay if he just tells the truth, but will he be honest?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.