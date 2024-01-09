Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Joseph is diagnosed with Lyme disease

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Joseph collapses again and the Winter-Browns finally get a diagnosis for him. But will Gemma be able to return home?

Meanwhile, Adam takes matters into his own hands when it seems Sarah is serious about Damon. But is getting Harvey involved really a good idea?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Damon visits Harvey

After spending the night with Sarah, Damon arranges to meet her later and heads off to visit Harvey in prison. Damon threatens Harvey he’s dead meat if he pulls any more stunts.

When Harvey threatens Sarah, Damon loses his temper and is dragged away by the guards.

Dee-Dee has seen everything from across the room and reports back to Adam.

2. Sarah chooses Damon

Damon and Sarah go for a drink with her family in the bistro, but Gail and Nick make their disapproval clear. Sarah is insistent they must give him a chance.

Adam soon storms in and tells Sarah about the prison visit and says he doesn’t want Damon near Harry. But Sarah hurts Adam deeply by reminding him Harry isn’t even his son.

3. Adam does a deal with the devil

Adam visits Harvey at the prison and tells him he’s got a watertight case for an appeal – if Harvey helps him with Damon. Harvey warns the hitman who is going to deal with Damon will off Adam too if Adam lets him down. Has Adam bitten off more than he can chew with Harvey?

4. Gemma’s fears for Joseph grow

Joseph is feeling unwell again, but Chesney is adamant he’s fine. Gemma is worried though and talks to Dr Gaddas. Chesney however, is furious when he overhears, insisting there’s nothing wrong with Joseph.

5. Joseph finally diagnosed

After Linda arrives for a visit, she starts to meddle, suggesting Ches seek advice from a family solicitor. He insists he’d never do that to Gemma, but the arguments stop when Joseph is sent home from school poorly.

Chesney and Linda make a fuss of him, but then Joseph collapses on the sofa barely conscious. Linda calls an ambulance.

After the hospital talk to Dr Gaddas, Joseph is diagnosed with Lyme disease. Social Services confirm Gemma can move back home, but Joseph puts a spanner in the works when he says he wants to live with Gemma as she’s the only one who believed he was ill.

6. What’s Lauren hiding?

Max invites Lauren for tea, but Lauren is clearly uncomfortable when Sabrina suggests she brings her boyfriend. They then challenge Lauren over why she clams up when her bloke is mentioned, but she tearfully orders them to leave.

Max later sees Daniel and Lauren talking on the street. He watches their exchange with interest, sensing something is wrong. Daniel puts a comforting hand on Lauren’s shoulder when he realises something is bothering her.

But what’s really going on? And will Max jump to the wrong conclusion?

7. Liam’s torment worsens

Gary and Maria see Liam off to school, but when they’re gone he rushes back to the flat. Maria soon finds out he’s been bunking off and makes sure he goes to school when he tries to throw a sickie.

Mason teases Liam about his mum being at school with him, then steals Liam’s phone and makes him beg for it back. Liam tries to flee. But Mason pins him against the wall, so Liam sets the fire alarm off to get away.

8. Bernie’s back

Bernie is released from prison and arrives at the Rovers to find everyone has thrown her a surprise party.

