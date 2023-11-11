Coronation Street fan fears that Joseph really is ill after hospital dismissed him

Coronation Street fans are fearing Joseph Brown is really ill after stepmum Gemma Winter rushed him to hospital. The oldest son of Chesney Brown has been complaining of being unwell for days but his dad is sure he is faking for attention.

Viewers watched on Friday night as Gemma rushed him to hospital, convinced he was seriously ill. However once the doctors gave him the once over, they assured her he was fine.

Gemma is completely convinced there is something seriously wrong with Joseph and Coronation Street fans reckon she’s right (Credit: ITV)

In Friday night’s episode Joseph was still complaining of feeling sick and having headaches. Despite Chesney brushing it off, Gemma kept him off from school.

Furious Chesney was raging that his wishes had been discounted. And when Gemma took Joseph back to hospital again things took a turn.

A nurse explained that Joseph simply had a bit of a cold. But Gemma was sure there was more to it.

By the time Chesney got there, a doctor had been called. She took Chesney aside and insisted there was nothing wrong with Joseph.

Coronation Street: Big storyline coming for Joseph Brown

Instead she told Chesney to ensure that Gemma didn’t waste people’s time with a non-emergency. She pointed out that by bringing Joseph into an environment full of sick people that she was putting him at risk.

Asking him to make sure this didn’t happen again, the doctor got Chesney to apologise. However fans fear the doctors have got it wrong.

They think they have judged Gemma by her appearance and behaviour and didn’t listen to her properly. And they fear Joseph will pay the price.

Far from believing that this is all in Gemma’s head and that she’s suffering from mental health issues again, they are sure there’s more to it.

Grandmother Linda will soon return to Coronation Street for a big Joseph storyline (Credit: ITV)

One fan said: “That’s really not a good attitude from the doctor. There clearly is something wrong with Joseph.”

A second said: “Looks like a new storyline may be beginning with Joseph.” Another said: “Joseph deffo ill hospital will be sorry and lessons will be learned.”

But could there be another issue? Is Joseph actually being bullied at school?

Read more: Coronation Street Christmas preview: 11 big storylines for this year

Meanwhile Corrie boss Iain MacLeod has teased that fans could be onto something. He recently revealed how Joseph’s grandmother Linda will return to solve all his problems.

He said: “Joseph’s fairy godmother turns up in the shape of Linda. She decides that she’s going to fix Joseph’s school troubles, and starts throwing money at the situation, which puts Chesney and Gemma in this impossible quandary.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.