Coronation Street spoilers: Panic for the Winter-Browns as Joseph is rushed to A&E

Our latest Coronation Street spoilers can reveal that there’s further panic in store for Gemma and the Winter-Brown family as Joseph is rushed to A&E after complaining about a headache. But, with Joseph being taken ill, dad Chesney is less than sympathetic.

Will Chesney’s dismissal of their son’s illness come between Gemma and Chesney? And what is wrong with little Joseph, anyway?

Meanwhile, with tensions already high due to Paul’s worsening health, Bernie blames herself for the family’s recent troubles.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Chesney is dismissive of Joseph’s headache (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Chesney is unsympathetic as Joseph is taken ill

When Joseph complains of a headache, Chesney is dismissive of the boy’s symptoms. However, Gemma agrees to keep him off school. She worries that it could be something more serious than a mere headache.

Chesney tells Gemma that, whether he has a headache or not, Joseph is still going to school. He is furious when he gets home and learns that Gemma ignored his words and kept Joseph out of school.

Gemma is more concerned for Joseph’s well-being (Credit: ITV)

Later, Joseph later tells Gemma that his head still hurts. Continuing to worry, Gemma leaves the other children with Abi and takes Joseph to A&E.

What will they find? Will Joseph be okay?

Is something seriously wrong with little Joseph? (Credit: ITV)

Bernie blames herself as Joseph is in A&E

Later, Abi tells Bernie that Joseph is in A&E. Struggling for money and worried after Paul’s latest bad news, Bernie wonders how much more the family can take.

This comes as the MND specialist tells Paul that he only has between 6-12 months left to live. Miserable Bernie unburdens herself to Abi.

She admits that she blames herself for Paul’s condition, due to her being such a terrible Mum. Can Bernie forgive herself?

And will Joseph pull through?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

