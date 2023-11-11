Christmas is almost here which means that filming for festive scenes is already well underway over at Coronation Street.

It’s going to be a rather dramatic winter for some Weatherfield residents.

Here are 11 big storylines for the Christmas period over on Coronation Street this year.

Bethany’s coming back to the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

1. Bethany’s return causes chaos for Daisy and Daniel

Bethany Platt left the cobbles in 2020 but she’s about to make a Corrie comeback this winter.

Returning with more maturity, Bethany’s about to cause even more chaos for Daisy as she battles with her feelings for Ryan and Daniel.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod revealed: “There’s been a number of years that have elapsed. She’s grown up quite a lot.”

Teasing Bethany’s involvement in Daisy’s love triangle, Iain admitted: “She turns back up and is instantly very much a foe for Daisy but they’re very evenly matched now… she’s very much a woman now more on Daisy’s level.”

But, what will this mean for Daisy’s love triangle? Could it soon become a love square?

Peter is leaving the Street (Credit: ITV)

2. Peter’s exit throws Carla’s life upside down

Viewers will know that Peter Barlow is soon set to exit the Street as Chris Gascoyne bows out of the role.

After Stephen’s death, Peter and Carla will find themselves questioning their relationship, leading to a Boxing Day two-hander episode.

Iain MacLeod revealed: “They find themselves at this enormous fork in the road where they love each other but perhaps their happiness is no longer reliant on each other, which is to say, maybe they start to wonder if they’d be happier somewhere else.

“It’s building towards an exit for Peter which is really brilliant and bittersweet and feels like Corrie at its very best.”

After Peter leaves the cobbles, Carla’s life will turn upside down by a shock arrival. This comes in the form of Bobby – the son of Rob Donovan. But, what role will Bobby play in Carla’s life as Britain’s Got Talent star Jack Carroll takes on the role?

Paul doesn’t have long left to live (Credit: ITV)

3. Paul’s last Christmas

Paul’s if facing his final Christmas as his MND symptoms get much worse.

However, Iain has now revealed that this may be tainted as Bernie faces being in prison for it.

“This Christmas, the catastrophe arises from Bernie and her historical involvement with Shelly’s slightly dubious online scamming and it puts her in a massive amount of legal hot water.

“There’s every likelihood that she’s not going to be present for what will be Paul’s last Christmas.

“The family might not actually get to be together for this one last festive moment.”

The Winter-Browns have a hard time of things (Credit: ITV)

4. Trouble for the Winter-Browns

Joseph starts struggling at school causing a headache for Gemma and Chesney.

Iain confessed: “Joseph’s Fairy Godmother turns up in the shape of Linda, his grandmother.”

Linda believes that ‘throwing money at the situation’ will solve everything, leaving Chesney and Gemma in a difficult position as Linda sticks around in Weatherfield. But, will they accept her help?

Damon’s back for Sarah (Credit: ITV)

5. Damon’s return

At the end of the Christmas period and into the new year, the soap will see the comeback of Damon Hay.

With Damon turning up for Sarah, Adam’s desperate to get rid of him once and for all.

Iain MacLeod teased: “Adam finds himself in this nightmarish situation all at the hands of Damon who’s unexpectedly come back.

“He comes back with a two-pronged plan – the first of them is that he wants to get his revenge on Adam. The second of them is that he wants Sarah back because he feels like she’s the one.”

Due to this, Adam will soon pay a visit to Harvey Gaskell in a bid to seek his support in getting revenge on Damon. But, can Harvey help Adam out?

There’s a new arrival in the Bailey family (Credit: ITV)

6. Chaos in the Bailey household

Currently in Corrie, Ed is having financial issues and is turning back to his old gambling ways.

Over the Christmas period, Ed and Ronnie’s dad will rock up on the Street and will ‘try and contextualise a bit about what’s made Ed what he is.’

Iain shared: “The run up to Christmas is on the surface of it all very fun with the addition of the dad but underneath it all Ed’s problems are spiralling and mounting.”

Ed will hit ‘rock bottom’ before Christmas and ‘commit what he would see as a very awful betrayal.’ But, what does Ed do?

Mason is giving Dylan a hard time (Credit: ITV)

7. Dylan’s bullying

Mason and is currently controlling Dylan, feeling as though he has to do everything he wants.

As the bullying continues, it will see characters like Gary and Maria, Sean and Eileen struggle to deal with the situation that turns into “a big family story rather than a teenage telling of the story.”

The storyline is set to be a “really in-depth exploration of teenage mental health and bullying.” Can Dylan get the support he needs?

Tommy will find himself drawn to a certain Weatherfield resident (Credit: ITV)

8. Tommy Orpington makes a comeback

Weathy County legend Tommy Orpington is set to turn up on Christmas Day, with the former footballer now being involved in the world of painting and decorating.

Iain explained: “There’s a story that evolves where this attractive, successful historically, man arrives into one of our female characters lives and upsets the apple cart in fairly spectacular fashion.” But, who could Tommy be involved with?

From mint imperials to court trips (Credit: ITV)

9. Evelyn and Cassie finds themselves in an ordeal

Evelyn and Cassie will both find themselves in a messy situation that all starts off with a dog walker and some mint imperials.

However, this will soon escalate into something more serious that “ends up with court appearances and trips to the hospitals, and really quite serious danger for both Evelyn and Cassie,” shared Iain. How will things turn out for the mother and daughter duo?

Amy’s rape storyline is revisited (Credit: ITV)

10. Amy set for romance

In the lead up to Christmas, Amy Barlow’s rape storyline will be revisited.

Iain MacLeod teased: “She will find herself driven to some fairly extreme lengths in what she sees as an attempt to right some wrongs.

“It will fall to one of her friends to pull her back from the brink before she criminalises herself in the pursuit of what she believes to be a just outcome.”

This ‘crisis’ will see her grow closer to Aadi, with the pair going on to develop feelings for each other. The “long term direction for Aadi is Amy Barlow.”

The Rovers will return (Credit: ITV)

11. Criminal act sees the Rovers return

The Rovers is boarded up for renovations at the moment, but it won’t stay that way for long.

Teasing what’s to come for the iconic pub, Iain said: “It reopens on New Year’s Eve. But, the interesting thing about it is the circumstances of it becoming open again are all tied up with Stephen’s legacy.

“The reopening of it will be based on this slightly shaky foundation of a criminal act.”

