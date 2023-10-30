Coronation Street exit for Courtney as soap confirms romance for Aadi and Amy?

Currently in Coronation Street, Aadi is absolutely smitten with older woman Courtney and is living with her in their precinct flat.

Dev’s not been happy about Aadi’s new beau and has blamed him for ruining his business relationship with Darren.

But, is a Coronation Street exit on the cards for Courtney as the soap confirms a romance for Aadi and Amy?

Courtney left Darren for Aadi (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Aadi and Courtney’s romance

In Weatherfield, Aadi has moved in to a precinct flat with his girlfriend, Courtney.

Courtney ended her relationship with Darren and tried to prove to Dev that she was serious about Aadi.

However, Dev couldn’t help but blame Aadi for ruining his business deal with Darren due to his affair.

With Aadi defending Courtney, he’s been trying to do everything to make things work between them.

He’s decorated the precinct flat to make it more appealing and has even resorted to stacking shelves at Freshco to bring in a wage for them both.

Courtney though hasn’t been as motivated to get a job, leaving Aadi to do all of the work.

A future romance has been confirmed for Aadi and Amy (Credit: ITV)

Corrie exit for Courtney over Aadi and Amy?

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has confirmed an upcoming romance for Aadi and Amy.

Amy and Aadi will soon support each other in a ‘crisis’ as Amy’s rape storyline is revisited, with Iain revealing: “They come out the other side with a totally different assessment of their feelings for each other.”

He then added: “It’s a really powerful storyline that will take us through that major incident in November and into a quieter, love story for Amy and Aadi.”

But, where will this leave Courtney? Iain confirmed: “The long term direction for Aadi is Amy Barlow.”

So, with Courtney and Aadi inevitably breaking up, will this mean that Courtney ends up leaving the Street as all of her ties to the cobbles are cut?

