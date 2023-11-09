Coronation Street fans say Rovers being shut is everything that’s wrong with the soap right now

Coronation Street fans are furious about the Rovers Return being shut. Moreover, they have declared it is everything that’s wrong with the soap right now.

One viewer even described the closure of the iconic pub as making the show “soulless”.

So, can Corrie get back on its feet if it just reopens the Rovers?

The Rovers Return has shut its doors (Credit: ITV)

What happened to the Rovers in Coronation Street?

Landlady Jenny Connor was forced to shut the doors of the boozer back in September. She had sold up to the brewery under the proviso everyone kept their jobs. But they were then bought by another company, Waterfords, and Jenny and the staff were out on their ear. The Rovers then closed down for renovations.

However despite fan predictions this would not be the end and the place would be back open by Christmas, next week Jenny is delivered more bad news.

She discovers Waterfords have put the Rovers up for sale and a property developer is looking to buy it. They then plan to turn it into flats. The news is a huge blow.

Ryan’s porn career has also come under fire (Credit: ITV)

Classic Coronation Street ‘nailing it’

Viewers of the soap have now had enough of this storyline. In fact, they have said the pub being shut is “everything that’s wrong with the show”.

Starting a Reddit thread, one use said: “Anyone else feeling that the pub being shut perfectly sums up everything that is currently wrong with the show?

“That’s where all the big dramatic showdowns traditionally happen, the reveals, the slaps, the banning, the shrieking, the dirty linen being aired!”

They continued: “I miss it. Guns, drugs and porn not needed or wanted here. Get all the families back on each others nerves with their feuds and affairs, and do that underlying tension that has you waiting anxiously for the next line, mixed in with one-liners that make us howl with laughter.

“Classic Corrie is nailing it right now.”

The staff banter is also hugely missed (Credit: ITV)

Is Corrie ‘soulless’?

Others agreed: “The show is so far from what it once was, it’s really quite sad. Not in a ‘it’s evolved/it’s moved with the times’ kinda way- it’s just a horrid mess,” said one. They added: “It feels so soulless as though it is actually at the end of the line.

“The families are broken and there’s no sense of community. If I was a first time viewer I wouldn’t be able to tell who was related to who or who had history with who. I’m left cold watching it.”

A further commenter also said their piece: “I’ve watched for years and never missed an episode (my dog’s even named after a character!)….now, I’ve not seen it in over a year. I can’t bring myself to watch it as it’s so painfully bad. You nailed it with ‘soulless’…it no longer has any heart and feels like it’s going through the motions waiting to be put out of its misery.”

And with the news the Rovers is going to be turned into flats, could this be the final nail in the coffin? Or will there be a twist in the tale? Surely the most iconic pub in television history won’t be gone forever? Can Jenny get back behind that bar?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

