Coronation Street spoilers: Harvey returns

Our Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year can reveal that villainous Harvey Gaskell makes his return to the soap, just as his brother Damon Hay also reappears.

But what does Harvey want? And how does this coincide with Damon’s own return to the cobbles?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story below.

Harvey is currently in prison for his crimes (Credit: ITV)

Damon returns to Weatherfield

As the story begins, things are looking good for Adam and Sarah. Reconciling over a glass of champagne in the bistro, it becomes clear that there’s still an attraction there.

Then, after a panic attack, Sarah tells Adam that they’re going to tackle his anxiety together. He is hopeful that this could be a fresh start for them.

But, outside of the pub, Damon watches from across the street as they part ways. As Adam heads to the office, he is nabbed off of the street and thrown into the back of a van.

Tied up and helpless, Adam is at the mercy of a vengeful Damon. But what does Damon have planned?

Damon has plans for Adam (Credit: ITV)

Damon makes his demands – and Sarah shocks Adam

The next day, a carefree Damon strolls into the bistro. Following his ordeal at the hands of Damon, Adam calls the police.

Nick and Leanne arrive at the Bistro to find Damon waiting. He asks for the money that he gave Harvey to invest. Just then, the police arrive to question Damon about Adam’s kidnapping.

However, Sarah tells Adam that she was with Damon yesterday and is his alibi. But why?

Damon pops by the Bistro before paying his brother a visit (Credit: ITV)

Damon meets with brother Harvey

Later, Damon offers Ed a bar renovation job. Recognising who he is, Bethany calls him a homewrecker.

Damon is distracted by a phone call and hurries off.

In the prison visiting room, Damon faces his brother, Harvey. But what does Harvey want this time?

