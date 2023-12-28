Coronation Street: Fans ‘already fed up’ of new arrival as soap introduces Carla’s nephew Bobby

Fans of Coronation Street have expressed their frustration at the soap’s newest arrival – Carla Connor’s nephew, Bobby Donovan.

Last night’s episode of the soap (airing Wednesday, December 27) saw the son of her brother Rob arrive in Weatherfield. And he quickly established himself as one to watch!

Carla was shocked at the arrival of her nephew Bobby (Credit: ITV)

Carla Connor – and soap fans – shocked as Bobby arrives on the Street

Upon arriving on the cobbles, Bobby immediately set about tracking down ‘auntie’ Carla, and, after introducing himself, scored himself an invitation to stay for a few days.

Bobby is played by Britain’s Got Talent contestant and comedian Jack Carroll. He plays the son of Carla’s brother, Rob Donovan.

The soap quickly established Bobby as a quick-talking wisecracker – and immediately had fans talking.

Not everyone was happy about Bobby’s sudden arrival (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans react to new arrival Bobby

As the episode aired, fans of the soap shared their opinions on the soap newcomer. Many found themselves instantly annoyed by the wisecracking youth.

“New character Bobby annoying from the get-go. Hopefully he’s a temporary character until Peter returns. Presumably he’ll be given a job in either the factory or the cafe in the meantime,” one user wrote on Twitter (now X).

“Not liking this Bobby character at all,” complained another.

“Fed up of this Bobby already,” wrote a third.

“Bobby has quickly become the most annoying character in Corrie,” claimed another viewer.

Bobby is played by comedian Jack Carroll (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans defend ‘annoying’ Bobby

However, others had kinder things to say, praising Bobby’s wit and charm.

“Bobby is going to be excellent. Possibly what Corrie needs at the moment. Bit of laughter,” said one fan.

Loved seeing Jack Carroll make his on-screen debut in tonight’s Corrie. I can already tell that Bobby is going to be a brilliant addition,” another agreed.

Where do you stand on Coronation Street’s new arrival?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

