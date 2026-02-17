Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Bernie’s arrested for huge attack

Trouble’s brewing on the cobbles next week as Bernie finds herself in serious hot water after Mal is attacked.

Elsewhere, Steve is confronted with a family crisis that could turn things upside down.

Here’s a full rundown of what’s coming up in Coronation Street for next week.

1. Mal goes from flirt to full-on fright

With Dev and Asha out of town, Bernie is left to hold the fort – and deal with Mal. What starts as a harmless chat quickly spirals when Mal locks up the café and pours his heart out, only for Bernie to shut him down. The rejection clearly doesn’t sit well.

Things take a darker turn at home when Bernie discovers her wedding photo has been defaced – her face slashed right out of the picture. Panicked, she grabs her things and bolts. Has Mal crossed the line from lovesick to dangerous?

2. Bernie draws a firm line in Coronation Street spoilers

Wasting no time, Bernie drags Mal in, confronting him with the ruined wedding photo. Mal denies any wrongdoing, but Bernie isn’t buying it. She delivers an ultimatum – go back to Inverness, or she’ll involve the police.

Later, when Tracy mentions Ken needing an electrician, Roy jumps in praising Mal – but Bernie quickly warns Tracy to steer clear. Has she glimpsed a side of Mal no one else has seen?

3. Bernie puts everything on the table

A knock at the door sends a panicked Bernie arming herself with a golf club. Relief floods her when it’s just Kit. Shaken, she finally opens up about the night with Mal and his unsettling behaviour.

But there’s no escaping the chaos. Mal later storms into the café, ranting publicly until Roy steps in to boot him out. As Dev and Asha return blissfully unaware, Bernie faces a dilemma – tell the truth, or keep silent? When she warns Mal to stay away, his mocking response shows the nightmare isn’t over.

4. Bernie arrested as Mal is attacked

At the station, Lisa reports a man found in the Street with a head injury – Mal Roper. Meanwhile, Bernie descends the café stairs, tense and bag in hand. At the hospital, doctors confirm Mal is in critical condition. Moments later, DC Browning arrives at the café to arrest Bernie on suspicion of assault.

Locked in a cell, Bernie insists she’s done nothing wrong. She explains her night with Mal was entirely innocent, though he’s since harassed her. Is she telling the truth, or is there more to this twisted story? Everyone is left on edge as Mal’s condition and Bernie’s freedom hang in the balance.

5. Carl cashes in

Ignoring Ronnie’s warnings, Debbie sends Carl £2k, convinced he’s her son in need. Ronnie fumes, convinced Carl is milking her for every penny. Elsewhere, Jodie shuts Carl down via text and in person, but she doesn’t notice she’s being followed. Trouble is clearly on her heels.

6. Dad issues and dodged calls in Coronation Street spoilers

Steve’s week takes a dramatic turn when he discovers he’s the guarantor on his dad Jim’s unpaid rent. Jim’s serious illness soon follows, but Steve struggles to face the past. Cassie urges him to go, Tracy raises a red flag, and Ben offers a lift – but Steve freezes, torn between regret and relief.

Later, free County tickets, too many drinks, and a missed call push Steve to focus on his current family, unaware that Cassie is plotting a mysterious surprise.

7. Christina puts her foot in it in Coronation Street spoilers

Christina’s careless joke about wills is overheard, prompting Annie to lawyer up and accuse her and George of foul play. Though George considers stepping away from a £10k inheritance to avoid the drama, Christina urges him to stand firm.

Enter Damien, Mrs Ripley’s son, grateful for George handling his mum’s funeral – until Annie warns him off. Damien takes his business elsewhere, leaving George worried that his reputation is in tatters.

8. Jodie has an eye for trinkets

Jodie’s secrets start to surface when a mysterious watcher clutches a matching locket and Olivia asks awkward questions. Shaken, Jodie later sneaks a hidden box from the cupboard, growing her not-so-innocent collection.

A pamper day with Shona fuels Jodie’s jealousy as David and Shona are hailed couple goals. When Shona’s wedding ring goes missing, Jodie swoops in as the ‘hero,’ enjoying the cosy moments with David.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

