Coronation Street spoilers: As Gary lashes out at Mason, Sean learns Dylan was behind the bullying

Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week can reveal that Gary Windass attacks Mason after being goaded by the teenager. This follows Mason and Dylan’s bullying of Liam, leading to the upset teen’s suicide attempt.

Elsewhere, Sean begins to cotton onto what Dylan has been up to. But how will he react when he learns that Dylan was also behind Liam’s brutal bullying?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Coronation Street spoilers: Maria tries to get help for struggling Liam

As the week begins, Liam is recovering from his suicide attempt. As she watches a sleeping Liam, worried Maria calls the doctor and requests an urgent appointment for her son.

At the doctor’s, Liam admits that his life had become so awful that he just wanted to end it all. Dr Gaddas tells Maria that she’s referring Liam to a mental health unit.

However, as there’s a long waiting list, she needs to keep a close eye on him.

Gary attacks sneering Mason

Back on the Street, Mason goads Gary. He tells him that Liam needs to watch his back.

Seeing red, a furious Gary grabs Mason and throws him to the ground. Shocked, Sean runs over to break up the fight.

He threatens to report Gary to the police. But how will he react to claims that Dylan was also behind Liam’s bullying?

Sean discovers what Dylan has been up to

At home, Sean is determined to clear Dylan’s name of any wrongdoing in Liam’s suicide attempt. He demands to see Dylan’s phone.

But, as he scrolls through Dylan’s messages, a look of horror appears on his face. He is disgusted to realise what Dylan has been up to.

Later, George, Eileen and Mary make a fuss of Dylan on his birthday. However, disgusted dad Sean can barely bring himself to look at Dylan.

Dylan feels awful when he unwraps an especially engraved watch from Sean. Trying to make peace between the pair, Eileen urges Sean to sit down and talk to Dylan properly.

But will Sean agree? And can Dylan make amends for what he has done?

