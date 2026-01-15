Coronation Street spoilers for Fri, Jan 16: Emergency for baby Harper and emotional confession from Daniel

In Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, January 16 concern mounts for Shona and David Platt as baby Harper takes a frightening turn and urgently needs a blood transfusion.

Elsewhere on the Street, Daniel lets his guard down and admits he’s starting to fall for Megan, even as her situation threatens to spiral further out of control.

Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street on Friday.

Shona worries about her daughter (Credit: ITV)

1. Harper needs a transfusion in Coronation Street spoilers

A sweet family moment quickly turns into every parent’s nightmare when David and Shona are doting over baby Harper and a sudden alarm sounds. Doctors rush in and reveal devastating news – Harper urgently needs a blood transfusion.

Terrified, David and Shona hold onto each other as fear sets in, desperate that their daughter will pull through.

2. Debbie’s situation upsets Ronnie

Ronnie is left shaken when he overhears Mary and Asha discussing the crash while he’s in the café. Hearing Debbie spoken about so matter-of-factly proves too much, and he quickly jumps to her defence, insisting she’s full of remorse.

Unable to cope with his emotions, Ronnie makes a hasty exit, clearly struggling with the weight of it all.

Megan struggles to cope (Credit: ITV)

3. Megan breaks down in Coronation Street spoilers

Megan reaches breaking point when Leanne and Eva find her sobbing in Victoria Garden. They try to comfort her, but Megan is clearly conflicted about how much of the truth she can share.

Later at the bistro, Daniel thanks Megan for taking Bertie to school, unaware how much the gesture means to her. He then admits he’s starting to develop genuine feelings for her, leaving Megan torn as her already complicated situation threatens to unravel.

Billy’s body arrives back onto the Street (Credit: ITV)

4. Todd and Summer continue to grieve

The mood is heavy as an ambulance arrives at the undertakers carrying Billy’s body. Summer breaks down, while Todd does his best to support her, burdened by guilt of his own.

Later on the Street, Summer is furious when she spots Debbie laughing with Ronnie, convinced she has no right to appear happy.

5. Leanne plants the seed

Opening up to Eva, Leanne admits she feels stuck in a rut. Eva, never one to shy away from a bold idea, cheekily suggests Leanne sell her share of Speed Daal and buy into Maggie’s stake at the Rovers instead – planting a seed that could change everything.

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!