As Coronation Street reveals two final Joel whodunnit suspects, here’s a rundown of everything we know so far as Max and Lauren are added to the mix

Coronation Street is gearing up to reveal the true killer in Joel’s whodunnit, but who are the suspects and what are their motives?

Max and Lauren were added to the list tonight (Monday, November 11) as a flashback put them in the frame.

Here’s a rundown of everything we know about each suspect as the final two potential killers are added to the whodunnit storyline.

Mason was seen with a crowbar (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street whodunnit suspect: 1. Mason

Mason was the first suspect in the whodunnit after Kit saw him dispose of a crowbar. With Joel being hit with two blows to the head before he died, Mason was put in the firing line.

However, he then revealed that his brothers had beat him up and wanted him to participate in a robbery. He had nothing to do with Joel’s death.

But, could this whole whodunnit do a full circle? Could the first suspect actually be the one to have killed Joel?

Ed wanted to teach Joel a lesson (Credit: ITV)

2. Ed

Ed teamed up with his brother Ronnie to ‘teach Joel a lesson’ on the night of September 27th.

He wanted to defend his daughter Dee-Dee after everything Joel had put her through. Whilst things have certainly moved away from Ed in recent episodes, Ed certainly has motive…

But, did he find Joel and teach him a lesson a little too much? Is Ed the true killer?

Ronnie is a suspect in Joel’s murder (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street whodunnit suspect: 3. Ronnie

Ronnie had the same motive as Ed, although he was the one seen holding a crowbar.

Dee-Dee even started to suspect that Ronnie was hiding something major about Joel, but now she’s looking like a big suspect herself.

So, did Ronnie kill Joel? How far did Ronnie go in trying to protect Dee-Dee?

Dee-Dee had blood on her hands (Credit: ITV)

4. Dee-Dee

Of course, another crowbar-holding suspect was soon thrown into the mix as Dee-Dee was seen approaching Joel in his car whilst threatening him with the weapon.

With a flashback showing Dee-Dee washing blood off her hands, it looked as though Dee-Dee had killed Joel on what should’ve been their wedding day.

Tonight, Dee-Dee went to the police and told Kit that she’d attacked Joel and had hidden the crowbar in her back garden. She had promised that Joel was alive when she left him though… But, was it her attack that finished him off?

Lisa has motive (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street whodunnit suspect: 5. Lisa

Lisa Swain would do anything to protect Betsy, so when she found out that her daughter was in danger of Joel, she would’ve wanted to make sure he didn’t harm her.

With bruises on her ribs and back, and warning someone off with a police baton on the night of the murder, Swain looked very suspicious. But, she then revealed that someone had actually hit her with a car whilst she was trying to stop a mugging.

But, is there more to the story? She’s just been arrested… and her CS spray was found with the presumed murder weapon (now believed to be a rock), but is she guilty?

Is Carla the killer? (Credit: ITV)

6. Carla

Carla was initially at risk of being the killer as a flashback saw her hiding a secret, coming out of the factory and staring into the distance. She clearly saw something…

Tonight, it was revealed that she had actually seen Max and Lauren with a suitcase – Joel’s suitcase! But, did Carla head off anywhere after this? Was she actually the culprit?

Kit is a cop with secrets (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street whodunnit suspect: 7. Kit

Kit’s a dodgy cop, that’s for sure. We’ve already seen him bend the rules whilst planting a hair in Nathan’s van previously.

Where the whodunnit is concerned, Kit looks rather suss, deleting evidence of him being a red car owner. A red car had been near Joel’s flat on the night of his death after all…

Kit’s been desperate to take the lead on the case, finally getting his way when Lisa was thrown off the case. But, is he just trying to deflect everything from himself? Did he finish Joel off?

Max is hiding something (Credit: ITV)

8. Max

A new suspect has been added to the list tonight as Carla saw both Max and Lauren heading off with Joel’s suitcase on the night of Joel’s murder.

The pair looked desperate to get away, and we know how much Max cares about Lauren after having recently rekindled his romance with her. But, did he try to protect her by killing her attacker?

Lauren detested Joel (Credit: ITV)

9. Lauren

Lauren’s the most obvious suspect of them all, with the whole Joel storyline starting off due to his grooming and attack of the teen in the first place.

With Joel having attacked Lauren and attempted to abort their unborn baby, Lauren’s bound to have wanted him out of her life.

But, did Lauren kill Joel? Would she risk being locked up and being away from baby Frankie to take justice into her own hands?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.