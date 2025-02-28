Coronation Street not on tonight in yet another schedule shake-up – here’s when it’s back

Coronation Street is not on tonight (Friday, February 28) despite the soap usually airing on a Friday evening.

There have been a few changes to schedule recently and tonight sees yet another one take place.

Here’s why the soap won’t air tonight and when you can next catch it.

Coronation Street not on tonight – when it’s back

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm-9pm. However, tonight, the soap won’t air.

To make up for today’s lost episode, the soap aired yesterday evening (Thursday, February 27) from 9pm-10pm. This means that the usual three episodes of Corrie for the week have already aired.

Tonight, the soap will be replaced by the football. Aston Villa will take on Cardiff City in a Live FA Cup match, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

The next episode of Corrie will now air on Monday (March 3) in its usual time slot of 8pm-9pm.

The episode will also be made available from 7am on ITVX on the day of its release.

What to expect from Coronation Street next week

Next week’s Corrie is set to be dramatic as spoilers reveal that David and Daisy are injured in a hit and run.

Sarah and Nick are slightly suspicious over David’s behaviour leading up to the accident. And then, panic erupts as both David and Daisy find themselves in the middle of the road when a car ploughs at them.

Jenny and Daniel fear for the lives of Daisy and her unborn baby whilst Shona also fears that David’s ‘going to bleed to death.’

Elsewhere, Carla enters her flat and fears that Rob is back in Weatherfield and has been inside her home.

With killer Rob still on the loose and last being sighted in Brighton… is Carla right to be worried?

