Coronation Street won’t air tonight in huge schedule change – here’s when the soap is next on

Coronation Street will not air tonight (Friday, February 21) as ITV is hit with a huge schedule change today.

The soap usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but not tonight.

As the football takes over the schedule, here’s when Corrie will next air.

Coronation Street not on tonight in schedule shakeup

Corrie usually airs on Fridays from 8pm-9pm but tonight, this won’t happen. Corrie has already aired its three episodes this week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

This means that viewers have already caught up with all of this week’s Weatherfield drama. This is to make up for a lack of an episode airing tonight.

Instead of Coronation Street, the football will air on ITV’s main channel from 7.30pm-10pm. Kick-off will be at 7.45pm, as Portugal take on England in the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

This means that Coronation Street won’t air until next week though, with the next episode airing on Monday (February 24), at the usual time at 8pm-9pm.

Coming up on Coronation Street

Next week on the cobbles, Cassie continues to drug Ken but Ken starts to suspect something…

With Ken collapsing, he then is rushed to hospital. But, will he rumble Cassie’s schemes?

Elsewhere, Dylan is sentenced to time in the STC but soon is confronted by a couple of lads as another lad called Brody takes him under his wing. But, can he be trusted?

And, revealing who the father of her baby is, Daisy goes for her 12 week scan but gets too overwhelmed and rushes out of the appointment. Is it all too much for the expecting mum?

In other areas of the Street, Julie is reunited with Eileen as Todd and George encourage her to tell her sister why she’s really back in the area… But, what’s Julie hiding? And, will she tell Eileen?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

