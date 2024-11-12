Coronation Street: All Joel whodunnit suspects not in the official line-up – here’s why they shouldn’t be ruled out

Joel’s whodunnit storyline will finally reach its peak on Friday night (November 15th) as the Coronation Street killer mystery finally airs some answers.

Whilst there are nine official suspects, soaps are often known for their twists and turns.

Here are the names that didn’t make the official suspect list but shouldn’t be completely ruled out.

Did Betsy do it? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street whodunnit suspect: 1. Betsy Swain

Betsy found herself caught up in Joel’s world when she started blackmailing him for money. Things started to turn really sinister when he got her to help him secure abortion drugs, resulting in Lauren going into early labour.

Lisa was then informed by Kit that Joel had threatened to kill Betsy via text messages.

Whilst Betsy seems to be innocent (she did accuse her own mum of killing Joel), some fans still think she could be the killer.

One fan commented: “I think Betsy killed Joel.”

She does have a lot of motive after all, so she shouldn’t be completely ruled out.

Sabrina randomly reappeared last night (Credit: ITV)

2. Sabrina Adetiba

If you cast your mind back to a few months ago, Joel was seen handing his business card to Sabrina as he offered to help her brother, Gav.

Betsy warned Sabrina off him, but last night (Monday, November 11), Sabrina turned up out of the blue and visited Lauren and Frankie at the hospital. Now, fans think that this is no coincidence.

One fan commented: “Sabrina shows up randomly in one episode IN THE WEEK they announce Joel’s killer? Yeeahhh, that’s not suspicious at all. Plus it was confirmed months ago that she’s leaving (thought she already did tbh), soooo is that a giveaway?”

Another person added: “OMG Sabrina is back???? Her killing Joel is still ON! We all know she did it. I’ve been saying it from Week 1.”

Perhaps Sabrina was more involved with Joel than we all first thought…

Maybe Aggie vanished to become a killer (Credit: ITV)

3. Aggie Bailey

Ah the ‘missing’ Aggie Bailey who vanished from the soap and ended her marriage with Ed off screen, forever leaving us wondering what really happened to her…

Aggie would bound to be concerned for her daughter Dee-Dee and want to protect her. But, has she silently returned to Weatherfield, followed Joel and finished him off before slipping away as if she was never there?

One fan on Reddit wondered: “Imagine if the murderer was… Aggie! After hearing about the treatment of her daughter she went to confront Joel and things got out of hand. Plus it would hilarious for her come back for five minutes before being arrested and sent off to prison.”

Did Roy actually kill this time? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street whodunnit suspect: 4. Roy Cropper

Poor Roy has had a right year, spending time in prison after being wrongly accused of killing Lauren. DS Swain was so sure that he’d finished her off…

What if Roy wanted to get his own back on Lisa, killing Joel before framing her for the murder? Someone put that CS spray next to the murder weapon after all…

Someone on X reckons that Roy could’ve actually killed this time, asking: “Could Roy have killed Joel in Corrie? Considering what Joel did to Lauren, he may have done it for revenge for Lauren?”

Like father, like son? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street whodunnit suspect: 5. Bobby Crawford

Bobby’s always tagging along with Lauren and Max, so with both of his friends being official suspects, why not throw Bobby into the mix? He might’ve wanted to protect Lauren, given how he had unrequited feelings for her.

Also, let’s not forget that his dad Rob has done time for killing someone himself! (We’ll never forget you Tina!)

One person suggested: “Imagine it comes out that Bobby killed Joel.”

A killer storyline for Gail’s big exit? (Credit: ITV)

6. Gail Platt

A wild one here, but there’s actually some worrying evidence behind this theory.

With Gail’s exit just around the corner, we can expect her final scenes to be memorable to mark 50 years on the soap. Gail recently said to Bethany that ‘she’d do anything for her family.’

And, there was that noise heard from the Platt garden on the night of Joel’s death… Perhaps Max went to attack Joel and Gail stepped in to finish the job?

One fan joked: “It was Gail. After a few days in Weatherfield Miracles General she gained some super strength, killed Joel and managed to place him in the water on her own, and now she’s back recovering and looking at wedding dresses as a cover up. Her final storyline can’t get much worse.”

