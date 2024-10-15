‘Hear us out’: Aggie Bailey ‘killed’ Joel in surprise return to Coronation Street

Joel Deering’s body was recently found in a river on Coronation Street, but we wonder if Dee-Dee’s mum Aggie Bailey finished him off?

Okay, so maybe this is a rather wild theory… but, please stick with us!

Someone’s killed Joel, and here’s why we shouldn’t rule out Aggie despite her abrupt exit from the cobbles last year.

Someone killed Joel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street whodunnit kicks off after Joel murder

Police originally thought that Joel had died by suicide after finding a note on his car dashboard. They didn’t find a body at first though.

Last night (Monday, October 14), the whole case changed as a group of lads found Joel’s body in the river.

Once a post-mortem confirmed that Joel hadn’t got any water in his lungs, Kit told Lauren that this meant that he’d died before he entered the water. In other words, he was killed.

Kit then quizzed Lauren on her whereabouts on the night of Joel’s disappearance, whilst Ed and Ronnie acted suspiciously in the pub.

Corrie has now confirmed that a series of flashbacks are set to play out which puts multiple suspects in the frame… But, could everything come back to one person in particular – Aggie Bailey? Hear us out.

Never underestimate the mysterious Aggie Bailey (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Joel murder suspect: Aggie Bailey?

Aggie Bailey’s disappearance will always be somewhat of a mystery. After last being seen in June last year, Aggie was there one day and gone the next, supposedly looking after some aunt in Birmingham.

She then found out about Ed’s gambling and split up with him over the phone, ending their many decades of marriage just like that. Strange.

But, what if Aggie’s disappearance was never meant to be random? What if her returning to kill Joel was always the plan? A ‘forgotten’ character returning to kill Joel whilst going under the radar?

We know that Dee-Dee was due to get married to Joel on September 27th meaning that Aggie was most likely planning on returning to the Street around this time for the big day. She probably even booked the time off work and everything (which is a big deal for the woman who single-handedly keeps the NHS going!)

So, already planning on being in Weatherfield on that day, Aggie may have just continued with her plans. Finding out how Joel completely destroyed her daughter’s life, Aggie would’ve wanted to protect her daughter.

She could’ve confronted him and surprised him by delivering a fatal blow. Going back into hiding, Aggie has the perfect alibi – she was in Birmingham looking after her aunt!

Ed and Ronnie may’ve known about Aggie’s murderous ways, hence their suspicious conversation in the Rovers. It all makes so much sense…

If you think this theory is a tad too wild, we’ll forgive you. But, one thing is certain, somebody killed Joel. But, whodunnit?

