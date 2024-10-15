Coronation Street to air flashbacks putting multiple suspects in the frame as Joel murder whodunnit kicks off

With Joel Deering’s body having just been found on Coronation Street, flashbacks are set to put multiple suspects in the frame.

With police now believing that Joel’s death wasn’t a suicide but was instead a murder, a whodunnit mystery has kicked off.

And, now, multiple Street residents are about to be quizzed over Joel’s grisly end.

Joel was killed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel Deering’s body was found

Police recently suspected that Joel has ended his own life after hearing a troubling voicemail on Dee-Dee’s phone.

Kit and Lisa also found a suicide note on the dashboard of Joel’s car, parked underneath a bridge. However, they could not find his body at first.

Last night though (Monday, October 14), a group of lads found Joel’s dead body in a river. The police then confirmed that this was the Weatherfield villain.

Kit informed Dee-Dee and Lauren of Joel’s death at the hospital, but noted that no water was found in his lungs meaning that he was dead before he entered the water.

Ed and Ronnie both acted suspiciously when discussing Joel’s death in the Rovers, whilst Kit also quizzed Lauren on her whereabouts on the night Joel went missing… But, whodunnit?

Whodunnit? (Credit: ITV)

Flashbacks reveal multiple suspects in whodunnit

This week, the ITV soap has now revealed, that a series of flashbacks will air. These will put multiple people in the frame for Joel’s murder.

Taking us back to the night of September 27th, this week will see Mason and Ronnie get put into the firing line.

More flashbacks will then air over the coming weeks as more people are thrown into the suspect list.

With Kit being desperate to solve the case, Lisa Swain sets up her own investigation after being taken off the official case.

With many more twists to come, how long will it take for Kit and Lisa to catch Joel’s killer?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

