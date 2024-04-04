Coronation Street: Ed reveals Aggie’s fate – and fans are baffled as to why she’s not coming back

On the ITV soap Coronation Street, the soap has been focusing on the disappearance of Lauren Bolton. However, fans have been more concerned with another mystery.

For almost a year, Aggie Bailey has been missing from the cobbles. Now, Ed Bailey has revealed that she’s never coming back.

It all seems a bit odd, with Coronation Street fans still wondering where she really is.

Aggie isn’t coming back to the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Aggie isn’t coming home

Viewers of Coronation Street have been concerned for Aggie Bailey ever since she disappeared from screens around the start of June last year.

She went from working all hours at the hospital to caring for her sick Aunt in Birmingham without much explanation.

Now, almost a year later, Ed has revealed Aggie’s fate… she’s never coming back to Weatherfield.

With Ed’s debts increasingly due to his gambling addiction, he recently went to Birmingham to win Aggie back round.

However, last night (Wednesday, April 3), he returned home and revealed to Michael that Aggie was done with him. She was never coming back home.

Fans wants more of an explanation (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans still confused over Aggie storyline

Despite Ed now confirming that Aggie isn’t planning on returning to the cobbles, fans are still wanting more answers over why Aggie has been written out. They have no idea why she just suddenly disappeared from screen one day.

One Coronation Street fan wondered: “So is Aggie just not coming back now?”

Another fan added: “Why did Aggie just randomly disappear?”

A third concerned viewer shared: “Is that it? No more Aggie?”

The mystery of Aggie Bailey continues (Credit: ITV)

So, where is Aggie really?

With Aggie randomly being written out of the soap after being away from the Street for a long time now, Corrie fans have started worrying that actress Lorna Laidlaw may be ill in real life.

However, Aggie’s disappearance still remains quite the mystery and neither Lorna nor the soap have said anything on why the character has been written out. But, what’s really happened to Aggie? Will she ever return?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

