Sabrina Adetiba made a rather random and baffling return to Coronation Street last night (Monday, November 11) as she visited Lauren and baby Frankie at the hospital.

It was only a flying visit though as she quickly dashed off once Max entered the room.

A new fan theory now suggests that Sabrina might be pregnant with Joel’s baby… and she might’ve been the one to actually kill Joel!

Sabrina was once approached by Joel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sabrina made a flying visit

Sabrina was approached by Joel many months ago as she needed help defending Gav after he got into a spot of bother with the police.

Joel offered to help her and gave her his business card, but Betsy could sense that Joel was bad news and warned Sabrina off.

As far as viewers are aware, Sabrina listened to Betsy’s advice and steered clear…

After some time away from our screens, Sabrina returned last night and visited Lauren and Frankie at the hospital.

She asked Lauren what it was like to have a baby so dependent on her, before quickly dashing off moments later…

Did Sabrina finish him off? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Pregnant Sabrina killed Joel?

With Sabrina being rather inquisitive about Lauren and her baby, a new fan theory has sparked that suggests that Sabrina may be pregnant with Joel’s baby.

The fan theory reads: “If Sabrina isn’t pregnant with Joel’s baby, then that was all just very weird.”

Also, noting the connection to Joel from past scenes, some even think that Sabrina was the one to kill Joel despite not being on the official whodunnit suspect list.

One fan said: “Sabrina has SO killed Joel.” Whilst a second person agreed: “I can’t focus. It was clearly Sabrina who did it.”

A third person added: “Sabrina shows up randomly in one episode IN THE WEEK they announce Joel’s killer? Yeeahhh, that’s not suspicious at all. Plus it was confirmed months ago that she’s leaving (thought she already did tbh), soooo is that a giveaway?”

