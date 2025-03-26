Coronation Street fans are predicting a shock scam storyline for Jenny Connor.

This week, Jenny found out that she had come into a windfall from an investment that Daisy Midgeley’s dad made in Jenny’s name years ago. According to Jenny, she’s expecting a payout of £60,000.

However, a new fan theory suggests that things are set to take a dramatic turn for Jenny…

Things are tense between Jenny and Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Jenny ‘to be scammed’

It’s fair to say Jenny’s not exactly had it easy in the past few months on Coronation Street.

As well as owing thousands of pounds to Carla Connor, her relationship with former step-daughter Daisy has become increasingly strained.

Things kicked off between the pair when Jenny let slip Daisy’s real baby’s father. Then, Jenny made a drunken pass at Kit Green (aka Daisy’s baby father…)

And in a heartbreaking turn of events Daisy sadly lost the baby following a shock hit and run – something she later blamed Jenny for.

Fans reckon Jenny is being scammed (Credit: ITV)

Jenny comes into a windfall

Since then, things have been rather awkward behind the bar at the Rovers – and with Daisy’s mum Christina Boyd set to arrive soon, things are set to get worse for Jenny.

Christina’s arrival also links to Daisy’s upcoming exit from the soap. Actress Charlotte Jordan announced earlier this year she had quit.

This week though, Jenny was delivered some good news when she found out she was about to quids in.

After opening a junk letter, she learned that she was expecting £60,000 following an investment that Daisy’s dad made in her name.

Fans predict sad Jenny twist

But in typical soap fashion, viewers have predicted a heartbreaking twist ahead…

On X, fans have suggested the windfall is fake and Jenny will be scammed.

“Jenny about to be scammed then,” said one person.

Another viewer wrote: “Jenny random sudden money.”

A third also said: “Jenny is either getting scammed or losing that money somehow.” Another person mused: “Jenny’s on a dating app! Cue her meeting a scam artist.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Read more: Coronation Street: All the ‘flaws’ in Rob hostage scenes as Betsy shooting ends in hospital dash

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.