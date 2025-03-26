Coronation Street: All the ‘flaws’ in Rob hostage scenes as Betsy shooting ends in hospital dash

In Coronation Street last night (Tuesday, March 25), Rob held Carla hostage – and some ‘flaws’ have been spotted within the scenes.

With Carla and Lisa both being held at gunpoint, it was poor Betsy that ended up getting shot in the arm.

But, could this all have been avoided? Here are all the ‘flaws’ spotted during last night’s scenes.

Betsy was badly hurt (Credit: ITV)

1. Betsy shooting

Sadly, Betsy was an unfortunate victim of the whole hostage ordeal as she was hanging about in the ginnel when a bullet fired through the Barlows’ window and shot her in the arm.

But, with police cordoning off the house, they shouldn’t have allowed Betsy to get by. And, there’s also the fact that Betsy was too scared to leave the house because of the threat of Rob only moments before…

One fan pointed out: “So we had armed police clearing the scene, but they allowed Betsy to stand by the back gate? The same Betsy btw who had been petrified to leave the house yet now wants to follow Rob? Is this a joke?”

2. Unarmed Lisa

It looks like love can conquer anything in Lisa and Carla’s case. What was deemed ‘an act of true love’ by fans is also a major ‘flaw’ however, as trained detective Lisa headed into the hostage situation completely unarmed.

She even told Tracy not to tell anyone about what was going on… Perhaps not the most wise of decisions… She had nothing to defend herself with against a killer with a gun!

“So…NO vest, NO taser, NO back up! Just courage & love! Carla really is her ride or die!”

Coronation Street: Rob hostage scenes 3. Back door

Armed police were quick to swarm around the front of the Barlow house, but they weren’t bothered about the back at all.

If only armed police had been at the back of the property too…

One fan wondered: “Why is there not a team on the back door as well?”

Tracy did as Rob wanted (Credit: ITV)

4. Compliant Tracy

When Tracy headed to the front door to let Carla in, that was her perfect chance to make a run for it. It’s not like pain-riddled Rob would get very far in trying to chase after her.

And, it looked as though this door was open the entire time, even when the back door was locked.

A viewer on X shared: “Why didn’t Tracy run with Carla at the front door? Ridiculous.”

Another person agreed: “Why didn’t Tracy run out of the front door? It wasn’t locked all that time .

5. Betsy’s coat

After Betsy got shot, armed police rushed over to tend to her gunshot wound.

Even when she was carted off into an ambulance though, paramedics hadn’t even removed her coat to get to the wound…

A baffled viewer commented: “All the accuracy effort on the guns, but why is Betsy still in her coat? Paramedics would have been accessing the wound to stop bleeding and assess it immediately.”

Priorities… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rob hostage scenes 6. Spaghetti hoops

Perhaps the most hilarious ‘flaw’ of all is that Carla was made to eat out-of-date spaghetti hoops, all while being threatened with a gun.

And, that Tracy was more bothered about reassuring Carla that ‘she’d made them extra hot so she’d be fine.’ She might’ve been fine from the gone off food, but what about the more eminent threat of Rob’s gun?

One person asked: “What was the point of Carla being made to eat out of date spaghetti hoops on toast????”

Well, it did make us chuckle if nothing else! Rob must have an obsession with food, first yoghurt , now hoops!