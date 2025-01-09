Coronation Street fans have predicted that Jenny Connor will be the next character to leave the ITV soap amid cast cull.

This news comes after Charlotte Jordan’s reported upcoming exit as Daisy Midgeley.

Now, fans reckon that the Rovers could be put up for sale, prompting the exit of Jenny from the cobbles.

Daisy’s reportedly leaving Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Corrie 2025 cast cull

This year, some of viewers’ favourite Corrie characters are set to leave the soap. Many departures have already been reported so soon into the New Year.

So far, Daisy Midgeley is set to be leaving and so is Eileen Grimshaw – both a decision made by Charlotte Jordan and Sue Cleaver, the actresses’ playing the characters.

Maureen Lipman’s Evelyn Plummer is also leaving the show. However, she will be returning on a not-so regular basis, reports suggest.

Elsewhere on the soap, we’ve just seen Mason Radcliffe get killed off. Craig Tinker will also be leaving this year. Both were said to be decisions out of the actors’ hands.

And then, decisions have even been made looking into 2026, with Debbie Webster set to be killed off in emotional scenes.

With a cutting down of cast, fans have now feared that another exit is on the cards – this time for Sally Ann Matthews’ Jenny Connor.

Could Jenny be next? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for Jenny Connor’s future on soap

With Daisy soon reported to be leaving the soap, and with Carla needing to find money to fund her kidney transplant, a fan theory has suggested that Carla may sell the pub meaning that Jenny and Daisy would have to look for a job and home elsewhere.

One fan theorised: “If Daisy’s leaving, maybe Carla does sell the pub to fund her transplant?”

And, now with Sally Ann Matthews recently speaking out on a live social media video about ITV’s ‘budget’ worries, fans think that Jenny’s the next to leave.

The star also said she was ‘Gutted x’ very soon after co-star Charlotte Jordan’s exit on the social media platform, BlueSky. Many fans believed that this tweet was in relation to the news, although it provided no explanation as to the reason behind Sally Ann’s feelings.

One fan feared: “After seeing that Charlie has quit, I am actually terrified that Sal has gone… especially seeing as she was the one to spill that ITV/Corrie had no dosh. My heart will break.”

Another person added: “Is it true Daisy is going from Corrie? I’m pretty surprised by this. Have they all really decided to quit at the same time? Does this mean Jenny is off too?”

A third viewer shared: “I thought she’d [Charlotte Jordan] do another 12-18 months before leaving Corrie for something else. I wonder if she has anything lined up? Will the Rovers have new management if Daisy & Jenny both leave?”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

