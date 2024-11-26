Coronation Street: As Debbie Webster is set to be ‘killed off,’ here are 5 other characters that need to be used before meeting their death

Reports have been released that suggest Debbie Webster’s upcoming Coronation Street death, and now that’s got us thinking about other characters.

With Debbie not being seen on screen much despite being a great Coronation Street character, there are several other characters who deserve a chance to shine before being axed.

Here’s who we reckon deserved to be used more before being killed off.

Mary’s a great laugh (Credit: ITV)

1. Mary

Mary Taylor used to have lots of screen time with Norris and Rita and other Corrie legends back in the day. However, over the years, her screentime has seriously been reduced.

Whenever she’s around, she never fails to make us smile with her one liners and humorous ways. Whilst we never get tired of hearing about her love of Ben Shepherd, we’d love it if she was involved in a main storyline for a change.

Jenny’s more than just a barmaid (Credit: ITV)

2. Jenny

To be fair, Jenny had a right ordeal last year after losing her fiancé Leo to serial killer Stephen Reid. She then fell for the killer himself before he met a grisly end.

She deserved a break, but we think it has been long enough. She’s often found behind the bar in the Rovers but doesn’t really venture very far away from it. We’d love to see Jenny back at the centre of the show once more. But, we’d even be happy to see her just wander into Dev’s shop at this point.

Kirk deserves better (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: 3. Kirk

Kirk’s always been a constant in Weatherfield, but now that Beth’s gone, he’s struggling to find his place on the soap.

He lives in the factory at this point and it would be nice to see him used a little bit more than he currently is. The packing section of Underworld can do without him for a day if it means letting him integrate into some other storylines for a change.

What’s next for Eileen? (Credit: ITV)

4. Eileen

We were promised one last feud for Gail and Eileen before Gail’s exit as Eileen’s ex Jesse returned to the Street. However, despite an initial confrontation, there hasn’t been much of a showdown as of yet.

Eileen’s been busy answering the phone at Street Cars and minding her own business. She’s quite the Corrie legend so she should be allowed to shine more than she currently is.

Dev is more than the ‘joker’ of the Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: 5. Dev

Dev’s become a bit of a ‘joke’ character as of late. He’s kept his roots about him but he’s lost his way slightly.

There was a time when the Alahans were at the centre of the action. Sadly, gone are the days. But, this could change. We reckon Dev needs some chaos in his life… Maya Sharma return, anyone?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.