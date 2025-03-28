Coronation Street follow-up: Who Daisy was on the phone to revealed as soaps gear up for huge character return

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street saw Daisy Midgeley make a secretive phone call as her feud with Jenny escalated. Already fuming over Jenny’s £60k windfall, her nose was put even further out of joint after Jenny almost got Bertie killed.

Distracted by a call from the bank, Jenny didn’t notice as Bertie took an impromptu dip in Sally and Tim’s hot tub, chasing his lost ball. Steve and Cassie found him before anything too bad had happened, and no harm was done.

However, Daisy didn’t see things that way. Back home, she unloaded on Jenny for her negligence. Inhaling all that hot tub water had done nothing for Bertie’s stomach, and a trip to the hospital beckoned. But that wasn’t all – as she confronted Jenny afterwards, some terrible home truths were swapped.

Hitting back at Daisy, Jenny revealed that she’d always blamed her for the death of son Tom, who drowned in a paddling pool while under Jenny’s care. Daisy was devastated as Jenny followed this bombshell up with the claim that it was probably for the best she’d lost her unborn child, as she wasn’t cut out to be a mother.

Ouch. But how does Daisy plan to retaliate?

Who’s Daisy talking to? (Credit: ITV)

Daisy made a mysterious phone call as schism with Jenny grew on Coronation Street tonight

Once alone, Daisy pulled out her phone and made a mysterious phone call.

“I need your help with something,” she told the voice on the other end of the line.

Viewers won’t have to find out who Daisy was talking to. Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed exactly who Daisy has enlisted to help. But who’s returning to Coronation Street?

Christina’s back! (Credit: ITV)

Christina Boyd returns to Coronation Street as Daisy plots revenge

Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed that Daisy’s mum, Christina, is returning to Weatherfield. Daisy puts on a show of surprise when Christina arrives at the Rovers.

And, as Christina makes herself at home, Daisy tells Jenny that she doesn’t think she can ever forgive her for the things she said. Putting a plan into motion, she and Christina start catfishing Jenny on a dating app, pretending to be a man named Dom. But what do they have planned for Jenny?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!