Coronation Street follow-up: As fans desperate to know if Dee-Dee dies, what happens next

Coronation Street aired some worrying scenes in Monday’s episode (March 31) as Dee-Dee’s life was at risk – but does she die?

Originally, Dee Dee’s concerns were dismissed and she was told to go home and rest. However, it later became apparent that she was suffering from pre-eclampsia.

As fans are desperate to know if Dee-Dee dies, here’s what happens next in Coronation Street.

Dee-Dee was terrified after receiving her diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee’s life in danger in Coronation Street

During Monday’s episode of Coronation Street, Dee-Dee Bailey continued to reassure Lauren that Frankie’s stem-cell transplant would be a success. But she was then suddenly overcome by pain.

After describing her pain to a midwife, Dee-Dee’s concerns were dismissed and she was told to go home, rest and light a scented candle.

However, while at home Dee-Dee’s waters broke and she headed back to the hospital. While waiting to be seen, a nurse told Dee-Dee that ‘women like you’ were built for this, shocking Ed and Alya.

Dee-Dee was soon told she had pre-eclampsia and an emergency C-section was done. Following the baby’s birth, Dee-Dee was then told by another nurse that she was being aggressive when she insisted she didn’t want to breastfeed.

Despite having had the baby, Dee-Dee continued to complain about feeling ill. Once again, her concerns were dismissed and she was told she was being ’emotional.’

However, things soon took a dangerous turn when Dee-Dee passed out and couldn’t be woken by the nurse. It was then shared that she had haemorrhaged and had been rushed into theatre for an operation.

Her anxious family waited for news, but will Dee-Dee be OK?

Dee-Dee decides to make a complaint (Credit: ITV)

Does Dee-Dee die in Coronation Street?

Upcoming Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Dee-Dee makes it through her operation.

However, when she gets upset over James’ desire to call the baby Laila, she opens up to Ed. Although Dee-Dee’s life was saved, she reveals that she had to have an emergency hysterectomy and won’t be able to have anymore children.

Ed tells Dee-Dee that she needs to think carefully about whether she wants to give her daughter to James and Danny.

When Lauren shares the news that Frankie’s operation was a success, she’s shocked by Dee-Dee’s reaction. As Dee-Dee continues to think hard about her daughter, she finally reaches a decision. But James soon gets a message that could change everything.

When Ed arrives to take Dee-Dee home, she notices that he has Laila. She is shocked when Ed reveals what has happened and why he is looking after Laila instead of James.

Back home, Dee-Dee tells Sarah and Alya that her condition was avoidable and was a result of gross negligence. As she intends to make an official complaint, Alya offers to start the process for her.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

