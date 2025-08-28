Coronation Street fans fear suicide storyline for Asha as she questions paramedic future

Asha Alahan has currently reached breaking point in Coronation Street, with fans now worrying that a suicide storyline is oncoming.

This week, a special episode saw Asha struggle during a difficult day at work which resulted in her being verbally abused.

She then suffered a panic attack, really struggling to deal with things without her twin brother Aadi by her side to support her.

Asha is struggling (Credit: ITV)

Asha at breaking point in Coronation Street

Monday night’s episode of Coronation Street (August 25), saw Asha Alahan reach breaking point as she crumbled after a tough day at work.

After helping a lot of patients, Asha then came to the aid of a woman who had hurt her ankle. However, the woman then started dismissing Asha’s advice before verbally abusing her and spitting at her.

Keeping this incident a secret, Asha then suffered a panic attack during Aadi’s leaving party. She brushed it off and told Aadi she needed to go home early as she’d had a long shift.

She then recorded a huge voicemail for her twin brother, sobbing and begging him to stay in Weatherfield as she didn’t know how she cope without him.

However, she didn’t send it and instead sent him a different message wishing him luck on his new adventure in India. But, can Asha cope without her brother by her side?

Can Asha get support? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for Asha as they predict suicide storyline

With Asha Alahan admitting that she’ll find things difficult without Aadi and doesn’t know if she’s cut out to be a Paramedic anymore, fans are worrying that her current mental health struggle could turn into a suicide storyline.

They’re worrying that Asha will fail to get the support she needs and will instead suffer in silence and then sadly end her own life.

One fan took to X and wrote: “I hope we’re not heading to a suicide attempt from Asha. I fear this might be going there.”

Another fan feared: “With rumours that Dev is leaving at some point I’m worried that this Asha storyline is going to end in suicide.”

A third person replied: “If Asha dies, that would be Dev’s exit storyline. He wouldn’t be able to cope with his favourite child’s death and would leave.

“If Dev leaves first, they’ll probably kill Asha because she’ll have no more family ties on the Street. I’m surprised Alya has lasted this long sine Yasmeen leaving.”

