Coronation Street promo reveals Asha’s nightmare as the paramedic reaches breaking point

Coronation Street has shared details of Asha’s new storyline, revealing that the paramedic reaches breaking point.

In a special hour-long episode Asha Alahan will take centre stage as the soap delves into the pressure she faces as a trainee paramedic.

Coronation Street has also released a new trailer, giving viewers a first look at Asha’s story.

Asha struggles at work in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street reveals paramedic Asha reaches breaking point

The ITV soap will soon shine a “deeply emotional and powerful” spotlight on paramedic Asha. It will explore the hidden stresses beneath her seemingly calm exterior.

The unique hour-long episode will delve into the life of a paramedic, with the second half of the episode being told entirely from Asha’s perspective.

Viewers will see flashbacks to a devastating day that pushes Asha to breaking point. During a shift, Asha sees a death, an injured elderly resident and a racist attack. She then finds herself in the Rovers’ backyard battling a panic attack.

In the trailer, we see Asha struggling for breath. She also starts to doubt her career choice as she says “maybe I’m not cut out for this”.

With her twin brother Aadi set to leave for India, Asha attempts to battle her inner demons alone. Can she keep her struggles from her family?

This special episode will air on Monday 25 August, with it being available on ITVX from 7am.

Asha’s experience as a paramedic will be explored more (Credit: ITV)

Tanisha Gorey speaks out on Asha’s storyline

Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha, said: “I feel honoured to be trusted with a storyline of this scale and significance. Stepping into the shoes of a trainee paramedic and exploring the highs, lows, and emotional challenges of their work has been both moving and eye-opening.

“It’s a role that carries a huge responsibility, and I hope we’ve done justice to the reality so many face. If this story reaches even one person, sparks a conversation, or offers a moment of understanding, then it’s served its purpose.”

To ensure Asha’s story is portrayed accurately, Coronation Street has been working with The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC).

Angie Crashley, Wellbeing Support Team Manager at TASC, said: “At TASC, we were pleased to support the Coronation Street team in developing Asha’s storyline, helping to ensure that it reflects the real-life experiences and challenges faced by student paramedics.

“Storylines like this play a vital role in raising awareness and breaking down stigma around the pressures ambulance staff can face. Especially those who are just starting their careers.

“We’re proud to have contributed to a storyline that highlights both the importance of support and the strength of those working on the frontline.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

