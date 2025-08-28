Coronation Street fan theory predicts Amber Kalirai will return to take over shop after Aadi exit

Aadi Alahan has just left Coronation Street for a fresh start in India, but could his sister Amber Kalirai return instead?

Dev’s son Aadi exited the cobbles this week, leaving his twin sister Asha behind oblivious to her mental health struggle.

But, with Aadi no longer helping to run the shop, could another family member return to help the family business?

Aadi’s left for India (Credit: ITV)

Aadi Alahan’s exit in Coronation Street

Aadi Alahan left the cobbles during Tuesday night’s installment of the soap (August 26).

With Aadi burning bridges with Dev, Dev kicked him out and told him that he must move to India to get back on track after his insurance scheme.

However, Dev then had a change of heart and tried to encourage Aadi to stay after all but it was no use. Despite Dev and Steve teaming up to encourage Aadi to stay for Amy, Aadi decided to leave anyway to make a solid future for himself abroad.

Unaware that his twin sister Asha was at breaking point, after a challenging time at work and being victim to verbal abuse while on shift as a Paramedic, Aadi said his goodbyes and headed to the airport.

His family then raised a glass to him on his adventures in the Rovers.

Amber hasn’t been seen in years (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Amber Kalirai return

With Asha struggling without Aadi, and with the shop now losing Aadi as a member of staff, a new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that the twins’ sister Amber Kalirai might soon return.

Amber hasn’t been seen since 2012 and hasn’t been mentioned much since. But, could she soon rock up to reunite with Dev and Asha?

One fan took to Reddit and theorised: “Dev brings back Amber to take over the shop. She and Asha will clash. Amber causes chaos on the Street.”

Another fan responded: “I would love Amber to return. She was a great villain and was good at ruffling feathers.”

