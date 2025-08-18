Coronation Street fans blast soap for ‘wrecking’ Aadi’s character in disappointing exit storyline: ‘Torn his character apart’

Coronation Street fans aren’t pleased with Aadi Alahan’s character assassination in the build up to his exit.

In recent weeks, Dev’s told Aadi that he must move to India to get back in line again following his recent behaviour.

But, fans are now blasting the soap as they have noted that ‘the old Aadi’ wouldn’t have acted in such a way.

Aadi’s leaving soon (Credit: ITV)

Aadi Alahan’s recent behaviour

Aadi Alahan is due to leave the cobbles soon, with his big exit storyline already starting to play out on screen.

Recently, Aadi left LSD in his cup unattended at his party which led to Lauren Bolton drinking it unknowingly.

With Lauren Bolton hallucinating Joel Deering and ending up in hospital, she believed she was spiked. Aadi allowed her to believe this until the truth came out recently, with Aadi then getting questioned by the police after Lauren reported him.

As well as this, Aadi had raked up a load of debt and had hoped to claim on the insurance by organising a robbery at the shop.

When Dev Alahan found out about this, he then told Aadi he was kicking him out and needed to move to India to get back on track.

Fans don’t recognise Aadi anymore (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans blast soap for ruining Aadi ahead of exit

Aadi has grown up on the Street being a sensible lad who usually sticks to the rules but in recent months his character has completely changed.

And, fans aren’t happy that this is the storyline the soap came up with to send Aadi off from the cobbles, destroying his character at the last minute.

One Coronation Street fan took to Reddit and wrote: “Just catching up on a few episodes, but what on earth was the need to completely wreck Aadi’s character by turning him into some sort of misogynist? It seems that they’ve done it just to give Lauren a storyline for a couple of episodes.”

Another complained: “Loved wee Aadi, its atrocious what they have done to his character, especially considering how supportive he always was of his twin and other female roles on the Street…”

A third shared: “I’m so sad watching what they have done to him.”

A fourth added: “I know. They’ve basically torn his character apart. None of his behavior prior to this, as far as I remember, would naturally devolve to this state. I hate it.”

